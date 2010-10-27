Foo Fighters returning with 2011 album, featuring Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

After a temporary absence in part due to Dave Grohl”s project with Them Crooked Vultures, it looks like Foo Fighters will be back in 2011.

Grohl told BBC Radio 1 that an as-yet-untitled album will be out next year and will feature his former Nirvana bandmate, bassist Krist Novoselic.

Furthermore, the rock band has tapped vet producer Butch Vig, who helmed Nirvana”s “Nevermind.”

“This whole project has been really cool. I haven’t made a record with Butch for 20 years,” Grohl told host Zane Lowe. The band has been recording material “in my garage, totally old school analog” for the last month and a half.

“I know the record and I can’t wait ’til everyone else hears it,” Grohl said. “Foo Fighter fans are going to freak out because honestly, it’s awesome.”

The Foos have already signed on to two tour dates, at the Milton Keynes Bown in Buckinghamshire, England on July 2-3.

The rock act”s last studio set was 2007″s “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace,” though they did release “Greatest Hits” last November.

The supergroup Them Crooked Vultures – which also featured Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) – unleashed their self-titled debut set last year and toured in support.