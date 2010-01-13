2010 Grammy Predictions for Best Rock: Kings of Leon, U2, Green Day

As we continue to look at the upcoming Grammy Awards, today we look at the contenders for Best rock performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals

Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood, “Can”t Find my Way Home”

Coldplay, “Live in Technicolor II”

Green Day, “21 Guns”

Kings of Leon, “Use Somebody”

U2, “I”ll Go Crazy If I Don”t Go Crazy Tonight”

Why is a live recording of a 40-year old song in here? It doesn”t seem fair to me. Or why don”t the Grammys start a live category since they also saw fit to nominate Hall & Oates” live version of “Sara Smile” for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals. There are deserving acts that should have gotten that slot, such as Ben Harper & the Relentless 7. Otherwise, there”s little padding here. Coldplay”s year was last year, so this is a three-way race between Green day, Kings of Leon and U2. Perennial faves U2 may snare the trophy if too many geezers vote, but Kings of Leon 100% deserves the Grammy, as much as we adore Green Day. “Use Somebody” has a great vocal performance by Caleb Followil and it was one of the biggest rock hits of the year.

The Grammys goes to: Kings of Leon, “Use Somebody.”