For Father’s Day: TV and Movies’ All-Time Best Dads

Father's Day is this Sunday and, while TV and the movies have given us plenty of indifferent, ineffectual and downright evil dads, we decided to focus on the ones we would be proud to call our own. They have wildly divergent professional lives — idealistic lawyers, animated superheroes, witty TV writers, burger chefs, champion coaches — but they all have one thing in common: They do a fine job of raising their kids even in the worst of times.
Check out our list of TV and Movies' All-Time Best Dads below.
Do you agree with our choices? Who did we forget?
I’m not sure Ned Stark belongs on a list of all-time best dads, if only because of his failure to understand that going south to investigate the murder of your predecessor in a city full of enemies is not “take your daughters to work day”.
You are wrong about Michael Bluth; he’s just as bad a parent as the rest of his family. (S4 puts that front and center, but it was always there from almost the beginning.)
I completely agree. Even forgetting season 4, he completely ignores his son whenever he tries to talk seriously to him, is really mean to and about her? and in general just plays lip service to family since he thinks he is better than the rest of the Bluths when really he is just the same.
I also agree with the post below that the omission of Keith Mars is just wrong.
Philip Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is an oversight. He was one of the best, funniest and strongest dads on TV. Loving but fierce, prinicipled but badass.
Michael Bluth and Ned Stark do not belong. Burt Hummell should be #1.
I think the list is fairly solid, but I think that Dan Conner from “Roseanne” is one of TV’s best dads, and he was one of the best strictly because he wasn’t perfect. He didn’t have a steady job, wasn’t wealthy or traditionally good-looking or well-educated, but with all that, he was able to put his kids first. Did he always succeed? Heck no. But he tried his best, and for all his mistakes, he never gave up on them.
Dan Connor? Damn. One I missed. But come on. No Charles Ingalls? Ward Cleaver? Keith Mars?
Not having Hank Hill (King of the Hill) here is pretty unforgivable.
No Keith Mars?
Was it the “who’s your daddy” jokes?
No Benjamin Sisko from Star Trek – DS9?
Shame on you, Hitfix. DS9 still doesn’t get the credit it deserves, but Sisko is one of the best dads in TV history.
Additionally, Alan Matthews belongs on this list. He did such a great job that his son now has a show about raising his own kids.
Dan, did Eric Taylor really inspire and show tough love towards Hastings Ruckle? Wasn’t it more that he took him away from basketball and then seemingly never talked to him again?
(Also the “Gracie-Bell is an alien” jokes may anger Sepinwall, but they make me laugh even more than the “Landry is a serial killer” jokes at this point.)
Nick – I’ve been assured there was a LOT of Hastings Ruckle stuff left on the cutting room floor from Season 5… And even if NONE of that was actual quality surrogate parenting from Coach Taylor… I like a good Hastings Ruckle reference/punchline…
-Daniel
Huh, I didn’t know that about his stuff being cut.
But yes, his presence as a main cast member combined with the mere fact that his name is as memorably unique as it is (would it be anywhere near as funny if his name was something like “Vince Howard”?) makes for much amusement.
No way can any dad list be legit without Ed O’Neil, AKA Al Bundy!!
Steven Keaton. No one better.
I’ve gotta cast my vote to Hal (Malcolm’s dad).
Yes, he *sucked* as a traditional dad, but damn he loved his f’d up kids. And sometimes, being inept but backing your young one’s desire to carry a man-purse, means more than anything.
Ooooh – also missing – Keith Mars from Veronica Mars.