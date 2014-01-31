Forest Whitaker has the right set of skills for ‘Taken 3’

(CBR) Forest Whitaker, this next part is very important: Liam Neeson is going to take you.

Deadline reports that Whitaker, the Oscar-winning star of “The Last King of Scotland”, has been tapped for a lead role in “Taken 3”, helmed by “Taken 2″ director Olivier Megaton. There”s no word on who he”ll play just yet. Is Whitaker on board as the series” new villain? Will he play one of Bryan Mills” new allies? Is he the one who is about to be taken?

For now, the only other details known are that Neeson is back as Mills, as is Maggie Grace as Mills” daughter. “Taken 3” is expected to begin production shortly, perhaps as soon as March.