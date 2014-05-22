Forget Holograms, This Teenager Is Possessed By The Spirit of Michael Jackson

05.22.14 4 years ago

Here's the thing: If you're going to exploit Michael Jackson's memory with a hologram (which, by the way, I don't think he'd mind), do it at the Grammys, for chrissakes. The Billboard Music Awards are not worthy of the King of Pop.

And now for the reason you're here: holy shit does this teenager do an impressive Michael Jackson routine. Tingles. Do you feel that? All up and down your spine.

My favorite part? The Moonwalk, obviously. Second favorite part? When the anxious emcee tries to ruin his moment by rushing him off the floor. Step off, future middle manager, this kid is a star.

