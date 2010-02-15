‘Forgotten’ woman joins Zach Gilford in ABC’s ‘Matadors’ pilot

02.16.10 8 years ago

Tis the season for actors in bubble shows to start making contingency plans.

Case in point, Michelle Borth has landed the female lead in ABC’s drama pilot “The Matadors,” just in case her current ABC drama series, “The Forgotten,” isn’t remembered by network programmers.

“Matadors,” a Sony TV production, is being described as a Romeo-and-Juliet series set against a legal backdrop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Borth (“Tell Me You Love Me”) will play Juliana (subtle, we know), who works with her father in the state’s attorney’s office. She begins an affair with Alex (Zach Gilford), whose father runs an influential private law firm.

Obviously “Matadors” will be in second position behind “The Forgotten” for Borth, though “The Forgotten” isn’t considered to be a likely renewal.

Also joining the “Matadors” pilot is Jonathan Scarfe (“Raising the Bar”), who will play the brother of Gilford’s character.

Meanwhile, in other ABC casting news, six-time Emmy nominee Brian Dennehy is joining Dana Gould in the writer-comic’s untitled sitcom pilot.

In the comedy pilot, Gould plays a high school guidance counselor raising two children. Dennehy will, as you might guess, play his father, a retired football coach.

Dennehy has most recently appeared on the small screen in episodes of “Rules of Engagement” and “30 Rock” and in the unlikely role of Kublai Khan in a “Marco Polo” telefilm.

Around The Web

TAGSABCBRIAN DENNEHYcastingJonathan ScarfeMATADORSMichelle BorthpilotsTV

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP