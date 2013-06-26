FOX announces fall premiere dates

Senior Television Writer
06.26.13

FOX has announced premiere dates for its fall series, with many of its new and returning shows debuting before the official start of the broadcast network season. 

“The X Factor,” “Bones,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Dads,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl,” “The Mindy Project” and “Glee” will all debut in early-mid September. The Sunday animated comedies will return on September 29, the end of the traditional network premiere week. New drama “Almost Human” will debut on Monday, November 4, pushing “Bones” to Fridays beginning November 8, where it will be joined by “Raising Hope” and the new sitcom “Enlisted.” 

 

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8:00-9:00 PM                          THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part One)

9:00-10:00 PM                        MASTERCHEF (Season Finale)

 

Thursday, Sept. 12

8:00-10:00 PM                        THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part Two)

 

Monday, Sept. 16

8:00-9:00 PM                          BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                        SLEEPY HOLLOW (Series Premiere)

 

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8:00-8:30 PM                          DADS (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM                          BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                          NEW GIRL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                        THE MINDY PROJECT (Season Premiere)

 

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8:00-10:00 PM                        THE X FACTOR (All-New)

 

Thursday, Sept. 19

8:00-9:00 PM                          THE X FACTOR (All-New)

9:00-10:00 PM                        GLEE (Season Premiere)

 

Friday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM                          MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                        SLEEPY HOLLOW (Encore)

 

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM                          THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM                          BOB”S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                          FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                        AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)

 

Monday, Nov. 4

8:00-9:00 PM                          ALMOST HUMAN (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                        SLEEPY HOLLOW (All-New)

 

Friday, Nov. 8

8:00-9:00 PM                          BONES (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                          RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                        ENLISTED (Series Premiere)

