FOX Bubble Bloodbath: ‘Human Target,’ ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Lie to Me’ canceled

It was a bad day to be on the bubble for FOX.
Â
In the space of a couple hours on Tuesday (May 10) evening, news broke that FOX was canceling every single one of its in-limbo dramas and comedies.
Â
Every one.
Â
HitFix was first to tell you that FOX wasn’t moving forward with a second season of “The Chicago Code,” making it creator Shawn Ryan’s second one-season-wonder in the past year after FX’s late, lamented “Terriers.”Â
Â
But that wasn’t all.
Â
Conventional wisdom had FOX choosing between “The Chicago Code,” “Human Target” and “Lie to Me” for one or two slots on next year’s schedule.
Â
Wrong. After 25 episodes (over two seasons) and 48 episodes (over three weirdly scheduled seasons), FOX has pulled the plug on both “Human Target” and “Lie to Me.” As a sad note, Shawn Ryan spent a season as showrunner on “Lie to Me,” making it a double-downer evening for the “Shield” mastermind.
Â
In the midst of this carnage, “Fringe” fans should remain astounded that their little cult drama — which draws few viewers and worse demo numbers than “Chicago Code,” “Human Target” or “Lie to Me” — was already ordered for a full fourth season.
Â
Would FOX show more mercy to its bubble comedies?Â
Â
Nope.Â
Â
As reported by Deadline.com (and everybody else), FOX has also cancelled “Traffic Light” and “Breaking In.”
Â
The “Traffic Light” cancellation wasn’t much of a surprise. In its most recent airing, the relationship comedy drew under 3 million viewers and did a 1.2 demo rating. While NBC renewed “Community” with numbers only slightly better than that, FOX isn’t NBC (and “Traffic Light” isn’t “Community”).
Â
“Breaking In” wasn’t a sure-thing for a renewal, but its latest episode drew more than 7 million viewers and did a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, helped a wee bit by “American Idol.”
Â
The comedy becomes star Christian Slater’s third straight TV series (on three different networks) to be cancelled without completing a full first season. In fact, “Breaking In” will end up airing fewer episodes than either “My Own Worst Enemy” or “The Forgotten.”
Â
Check out the updated fates of all of your favorite 2011 TV Shows on the Bubble.
I liked all 5 shows, especially Lie to Me and Human Target (and loved it first season before the Pucci fiasco). Chicago Code was solid and the two comedies were pretty good, and Traffic Light surprisingly made me laugh more than expected. Too bad, at least we might get something fun with Alcatraz
Seriously. That pucci thing was nonsense. Really liked human target!
I won’t watch a single episode of Alcatraz until it is renewed for a third season.
Bring HUMAN TARGET back! The best show, perfect action, comedy, suspense, and a little romance…
Sad night for me, as I enjoyed both Lie to Me and The Chicago Code. I was hoping one of them would make it through.
Damn, with Lie to Me and Chicago Code leaving 2/3rds of the network shows I watch are gone. If Good Wife gets the axe it will be a total wipeout. Looks like FOX is going very reality and sci-fi heavy, both of which I have no interest in. I am looking forward to the Ethan Hawke CIA show though, if that is picked up, as rumored.
Looking forward to Shawn Ryan’s next show, most likely on cable I would guess now that he’s with Sony TV.
Jon – I know that fearmongers — You know, like me and Sepinwall — have included “The Good Wife” as being on the bubble, as it were, but you really don’t need to worry about it. I’d be astounded if CBS cancels it. You may need to follow it to a different night, but DVRs are smart…
-Daniel
Hugely upset with cancellation of Human Target.
Dear Fox executives…please…kill yourselves and let someone do your job who has taste. You keep an atrocity like American Idol, but cancel every single show that has a good story? Look what happened to Firefly. Imagine how big that would’ve become.
Thanks for continually RUINING my tv watching. Go die in a car fire.
Amen! Can I get a witness!! Agree with everything you just said.
Not really a fan of American Idol, but nobody would be dumb enough to get rid of a show with more than 20 million viewers.
AGREED. Lie to Me was amazing.
OMG I SO AGREE! LIE TO ME has the best story line out of everthing they show. American idol needs to die already. and CHicago Code actually is a good show! i hate Fox. UGH!!!
Totally agree. Firefly was brilliant, Lie to Me was really original. Chicago Code at least had good acting. The continuing reign of reality TV will be the death of network television, with only cable TV delivering up any actual shows with a script.
I’m boycotting Fox’s shows from now onwards. Until they bring back Lie to Me
I 100% agree with Edward’s comments and all supporting comments. You guys said it! I was a big fan of Lie To Me, Human Target and The Chicago Code. Lie To Me was my favourite because you never knew who was really guilty or how the episode would end. These were shows actually worth spending time in front of the screen (TV or computer) for. Sadly, it looks like Fox is following the likes of NBC by removing quality shows that actually require acting talent and writers, and replacing them with more brainless, reality-trash. This is the future of network television folks. And it is sad…
Do not understand what the people who decide these things use for brains……..I loved Human Target….reality shows absolutely stink….have no interest in them at all…good bye Fox….
Death to Smoochie! Or.. reality T.V.! There’s a difference? LOL. I am going to really miss LIE TO ME! FOX SUCKS! The Fox execs should all work at McDonald’s flipping burgers that requires no talent, no degree, and no brains to speak of… a perfect position for the Fox execs!
Sad abt chicago code and breaking in both were great :(
Just started doing a Breaking in marathon today and am really enkoying it, i lost 4 shows today, ouch.
It obviously is pointless giving ANY FOX show a chance. Their criteria for dumping shows too greenback crunched. Their approach, every time, is to consider the fans I shall not watch new shows – FOX, by experience has no sense of its audience – but other networks do and their shows are the ones I will give my loyalty to.
They really are clueless and have no public relations skills to speak of. As far as understanding what the majority of the population prefers FOX is completely out of touch with reality!
I was enjoying the geeky shenanigans and capers of Breaking In. Christian Slater, Bret Harrison, Trevor Moore, and the concept drew me in. The other characters only added to that.
I agree, and finally I felt Christian Slater was in his element! Fox sucks and they have nothing else now that I feel the need to bother with.
Can’t believe they cancelled Lie to Me… Wat a fantastic show that was!!! And rite on a beautiful cliffhanger too… Not cool FOX not cool…
What a great show this is, Tim Roth is cool and sexy. He makes you want to see what he is going to do next! Stupid Fox
It was wasn’t it? Tim Roth played an excellent role on that show. The cliffhanger was amazingly done as well. It’s sad that FOX doesn’t give any show a real chance to get off the ground and see how successful it can be. If they knew their audience then they would know which shows are gold or pyrite.
I’m just not watching fox anymore.
Boycott campaign anyone?
I’m with you!
BOYCOTT!!! Wait.. but I like Family Guy and the Simpsons.
I’m so glad they cancelled “Lie to Me”, “Human Target”, and “Chicago Code”. The more top-notch dramas they pull off the air, the less TV I’ll watch. Personally, I’d already pulled the plug on “Fringe”, so I don’t mind that it continues. Now I just have to refrain from adding any new shows to my recording schedule, and I’ll have much more time to read books.
I feel an overpowering desire to agree with you and say boo at the same time. It’s a mixed emotional response I assure you and I am conflicted.
You fucking faggots how why are you canceling Human Target the best show you have, I’m sorry b/c you bitches are some faggots punk ass muthafuckers.
normally, I don’t like this type of language, but you couldn’t have said it better!
Well put.
Wow – last couple of days have been rough for me. First, I watched the last episode ever for Stargate Universe and now I read that three other of my favorites (Lie to me, Chicago code, and Human Target) are given the axe.
The blame lies with the American public tho I think. They are the ones tuning into trash like American Idol and reality shows.
oh fuck you FOX.. Lie to me was one of the best shows ever!
The only great thing about Lie To Me was that piece of ass tasty daughter of Lightman’s. The show was shit this year. SHIT! JUST LIKE YOU!
I’m with you Sonia! Lie to Me was the first show I’ve watched on TV for years. I’m extreemly dissappointed!!
I’m really sad to hear that “Lie to Me” fell in this bloodbath. As far as I’m concerned the show had really hit its stride in the last season and I totally wanted to see how they followed up from the final scene.
I’m less upset about the loss of “Human Target”, the changes for the second season didn’t work for me.
I think Fox was stupid for canceling chicago code. Almost makes me not care about watching their shows. Not that I watch all that many of theirs anyways. House. And Chicago Code. Good call idiots!
I think FOX was stupid for cancelling Chicago Code. Almost makes me not care about watching their shows anyways. Then again, I don’t really watch all too many because they are such crap. House. Chicago Code. Yeah, that’s about it. Thanks FOX. Idiots…
Loved Human Target! As Nancy Kerrigan might say, “Whyyyyyyy?????”
I agree 100%. I guess I’ll stop watch FOX. They keep cancelling all my shows.
Human Target was okay, the rest of these shows were garbage. Fox renewed Fringe and that was all I asked of them.
Bummed about “Lie to Me,” particularly since I think a LTM/House two-hour “Rashomon” crossover would have kicked some serious arse.
Too much tinkering ruined “Human Target” in the second season, so my main sorrow is that Jackie Earle Haley isn’t on TV now.
I don’t know WTF is up with FOX. Why do they keep starting shows and refuse to give them any kind of chance? It’s just contributing to the destruction of network TV as a business model. It just pushes us to watch TV series as units, from cable, as DVDs, as downloadable sets from iTunes, and streaming from Hulu/Netflix. Why commit when you don’t know if it’s going to go anywhere? Stupid, counterproductive, and frustrating.
At least we know Terra Nova is going to suck so we don’t have to waste time on it.
Breaking In has like 5 episodes and it got cancelled? Why does Fringe get to live? No offense to any fringe fans but it’s rating were not the best so why? Human Target is one of my favorite shows and now like FOX always does they killed it.
FOX has cancelled several of our FAVORITE SHOWS!!! It’s time to counter attack FANS!!!! TIME TO BOYCOTT FOX!!!! Get them where it hurts!
I for one love Bones, Fringe and House, but it’s time to “unlike” these major shows on Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace. It’s time to threaten their meat and potatoe shows. Obviously, pleading to the shows through community discussions, Facebook pleas, Twitter and hey, tons of fans!!! Fox has decided to cancel the shows FANS LOVE!!!!
We need to let them know that the FANS aren’t taking their crap anymore when it comes to TV!!! It’s time to take a stand people. Stop watching FOX. Unlike their meat and potatoe shows like Bones, House, and Fringe. Go to every news and social media outlet available to protest!!!!!
We can do this!! WE CAN DO THIS BECAUSE WE’RE THE FANS AND WHAT WE THINK COUNTS!! Now, let’s get out in the Internet world and make our voice heard!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You idiots who keep threatening a boycott won’t boycott a fucking thing. Christa, with all do respect, shut the fuck up. I wish you would boycott breathing.
Lie To Me kept getting worse, with the show wrapping up in very silly ways for most of the more creative bad guys. The build ups led to nothing interesting. “That’s a lie.” “He’s telling the truth” became nothing more than a drinking game. Fuck this show and FUCK YOU!
I like Human Target…that’s too bad that a show that was normal, not loud abusive language or full of sex is being cancelled while other shows stay that our family can’t watch.
So disappointed that Lie to Me AND Human Target were cancelled. There are so few quality shows out there.
—
Chris
EVERYONE TREND THIS…
Lie To Me Season 4…
We will set up the largest protest in TV History…
-doctorbhb
WE SHOULD!!!!!!
Reply to comment…Bring back Lie to me…Tim Roth what a legend
OMG… I loved Lie To Me! It was my favorite next to House!!!! I am sooo sad :(
Suck it Fox. Lie to Me was one of the best dramas on TV. I’m sure it will be replaced with another worthless “reality” show or cop drama. At least there’s one less hour I will have to watch TV.
Very sad to see Lie to Me go. Great writing, great cast, great producting.
Our family loved Lie To Me, Human Target, and Chigago Code… very disappointed !!!
What kind of moron in Fox programming would cancel those shows and keep that crap Fringe…….
Amen! Fringe is shit. It was interesting in the first season, but declined in quality after that. What is it even about anymore? Who the hell knows! They keep that piece of crap Fringe on the air while the quality shows disappear. The guys and gals at Fox who made these decisions should do the television world a favour and quit their day jobs.
To bad about Lie to me , loved that show. Human Target was ruined for me in the seconds season. Why do networks feel the need to be so frakinf P.C. all the time. I loved the show just the way it was with no women.
Our family loved Lie to Me, Human Target, and Chicago Code…..very disappointed !!!!
What moron Programming executive at Fox would cancel those shows and keep that crap show Fringe???
I have never seen the Fox Network show such POOR judgement. What a disapointment they have become. Lie To Me and Human Target were great shows. Shame on you Fox!!!
Three shows we watched religiously, lie to me, human target and the chicago code. The suits at fox have lost touch with viewers outside of the American idol watchers.
Lets show FOX what we think about cancelling The Chicago Code! Help get everyone you know to watch the final episodes. [on.fb.me]
To be completely honest, the only show I watch regularly on FOX is “Bones”. I followed the first two seasons of “Fringe” and “Lie To Me” but haven’t kept up recently. Here’s hoping for some great scripted comedy and less LOST. I enjoy Sci-Fi immensely if it’s done well but I also like it to make sense, not rely on obfuscation.
Just a heads up, word is that FOX may not cancel Breaking In after all, with itâ€™s much stronger than expected showing this week as well as a groundswell movement by fans (#savebreakingin on Twitter) Fox may grant it a reprieve and give it what it deservesâ€¦a second season. This was the best comedy Fox had that wasnâ€™t voiced by Seth MacFarlane. Both Slater and Harrison lead an amazingly funny cast. As a huge fan and as a DISH customer/employee Iâ€™ve been re-watching my favorite episodes at DISHOnline, where I get free access to this and hundreds of other great shows for free!
I thought Chicago Code was a great show. The characters were well written and very complex. Once can only hope that another network will have the wisdom laced by Fox and pick up this show. It deserves a second season. Human Target was fun to watch. It will be missed
“I’m never going to watch Fox again and I’ll never buy a product from their sponsor. whaaaa!”
Hey! I have an idea! Lets get everybody to NOT BUY GAS FOR ONE DAY! That’ll make Chevron and Arco lower their prices!!! BOYCOTT!!!!!
Idiots. Find something else to watch. Californication, for one.
does your mom know you are not on the wiggles website?
Why don’t you get some psychological help you fucking little shit. Pretty starved for attention aren’t you? If all you are going to do is be obnoxioius and insult people on here for voicing their opinions, then get a life and piss off. Moron.
I loved Lie to Me and Human Target. I’m so tried of networks canceling shows with a loyal fan base. I actually thought FOX would be better, I was turning into FOX to watch most of the shows during the week, more than another station. However, now I refuse to watch anything new so, FOX I won’t be turning into anything that you add to the schedule. I only will continue to watch the three shows that reamin that I love: Bones, House and Fringe.
I can’t believe they cancelled HUMAN TARGET! It was the only show on Fox that was worth a damn. They should cancel Fox!
Fox sucks. Human Target was the only decent show they had. Time to find another network!
@$#%&=%&#!@+& Fox!!!!. You SUCK!
Save HUMAN TARGET!
There they go again. Canceling shows that viewers want to see. Way to go Fox! You sure know how to keep your viewers.
I agree, Human Target was one of the best shows on TV. Fox should have the same fate. Hopefully another network will pick the show up! Fox sucks anyway.
I guess Human Target had too much talent and viewership potential, so Fox had to go and cancel the show. I didn’t find out about the show until the second season. As soon as I did, I downloaded the entire first season. Great chemistry b/t the actors and esp. loved the character dynamics. The characters will be missed. Shame on you Fox!
Fox what are you thinking? Human Target was a great show with a great cast!!! Please don’t go down that reality BS road. More viewers will be lost, trust me!!
why would fox cancel shows that had been nominated for and won emmys? thats just dumb
I agree… Human Target was the best thing on Fox!!! Please, please, please re-consider!!!
Human target was great!! What were they thinking? Give it a better time slot to get the fan base stronger and then move it wherever you want, but don’t just drop it! (damn I loved that show.)