FOX bumps ‘Terra Nova’ to May tease, Fall 2011 premiere

FOX’s big-ticket midseason tentpole series “Terra Nova” is being pushed to a Fall 2011 premiere, though the Steven Spielberg-produced drama will still get the “Glee” treatment next spring.

“It was mainly due to the scope of what this show’s going to take,” FOX President Kevin Reilly explained to reporters on Monday (Aug. 1) morning at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Instead of premiering at a to-be-determined date in the spring, “Terra Nova” will now be part of FOX’s fall 2011 slate. A “Terra Nova” preview will air in May 2011. One can only assume that FOX’s will bring “American Idol” into the promotional equation much as the network did with the successful launch of “Glee” two years ago. [This spring’s attempt to sneak “The Good Guys” before an “American Idol” episode proved less successful.]

“Terra Nova” begins in 2149. With the Earth facing overdevelopment, overcrowding and overpollution, a group of humans are sent back to prehistoric time in a last ditch effort to save the human race.

Jason O’Mara stars as the patriarch of one of the families sent back in time as part of the 10th pilgrimage of settlers. The character’s wife and children have yet to be cast.

“Terra Nova” will be directed, in pilot form, by Alex Graves, with “24” veteran serving as executive producer and series director. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers on “Terra Nova” will include Peter Chernin, Brannon Braga and David Fury.

“‘Terra Nova’ will be one of the most visually stimulating and dramatically grand series to air on network television,” Reilly states in the FOX release. “It deserves to have an equally unique launch to distinguish that the show is unlike any other, and the spring promotional platform will give us the perfect opportunity to introduce this bold show to audiences.”