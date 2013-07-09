FOX orders ‘League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ TV pilot

Fox is giving “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” another try – this time on television.

A one-hour pilot based on Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s Victorian-era superhero comic has been ordered by the FOX network, with writer/executive-producer Michael Green (“The River,” “Heroes”) serving as showrunner. The news comes a decade after the release of 20th Century Fox’s big-screen adaptation of the series starring Sean Connery, which was ravaged by critics and failed to gain traction at the box-office.

First published in 1999, “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” has spanned three limited-issue series and a graphic novel. The comics follow the exploits of a team of heroes lifted from several works of Victorian fiction including Captain Nemo, Allan Quatermain, “Dracula’s” Mina Harker and the Invisible Man. According to Deadline, Moore will have no involvement in the TV adaptation.

