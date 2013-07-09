FOX orders ‘League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ TV pilot

Fox is giving “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” another try – this time on television.
A one-hour pilot based on Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s Victorian-era superhero comic has been ordered by the FOX network, with writer/executive-producer Michael Green (“The River,” “Heroes”) serving as showrunner. The news comes a decade after the release of 20th Century Fox’s big-screen adaptation of the series starring Sean Connery, which was ravaged by critics and failed to gain traction at the box-office.
First published in 1999, “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” has spanned three limited-issue series and a graphic novel. The comics follow the exploits of a team of heroes lifted from several works of Victorian fiction including Captain Nemo, Allan Quatermain, “Dracula’s” Mina Harker and the Invisible Man. According to Deadline, Moore will have no involvement in the TV adaptation.
Would you like to see a “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” TV series come to fruition? Sound off in the comments.
Do it right this time, or do not do it at all. Considering that 1) this is FOX and 2) Alan Moore is not involved (not that he would be), I am skeptical.
Is the world officially out of ideas?
Glad we already have the “they’ll never do it justice” and the “out of ideas” posts out of the way…
Do you think those are invalid posts?
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is going to be hard to do justice on network television. I also find FOX’s record with shows of this nature a bit lackluster since The X-Files. I mean, yes I am glad they are giving The Dollhouse and The Sarah Connor Chronicles of the world a chance, and Fringe had a successful run.
Still, it is not a studio in which I have a whole lot of faith. That does not make my post a hollow one. I also did not say “they’ll never do it justice.” I said basically I hope they DO this time. This is still FOX; they did the movie version loosely based on the original characters & series, hamstrung what made the graphic novels effective (e.g. making Allan Quatermain a Sean Connery-cast straight-up hero and Mina Harker a vampire? changing the cast, etc.), it subsequently bombed, and now the same studio is trying it again on the small screen.
Forgive me if I am less than optimistic. Based on their history together, why should I be particularly hopeful about this venture?
I suppose Michael Green could be great as the show runner. The River sort of bombed, and Heroes was only really successful for part of the first season and then everything Bryan Fuller touched. That is not a lot to go on.
