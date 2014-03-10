FOX cancels ‘Raising Hope,’ sets series finale for April

Given its consistently low ratings, it's somewhat astounding that “Raising Hope” managed to get four often terrific seasons on FOX.
It's still sad to report that “Raising Hope” will have its series finale on Friday, April 4 with an hour-long send-off.
“On behalf of myself, Greg Garcia and 'Raising Hope's' amazing cast and crew, I would like to thank our audience for tuning in and supporting us over the last four seasons,” blurbs executive producer Mike Mariano, who took over as showrunner for Garcia this season. “We planned our Season Four finale with this possibility in mind, and hope our loyal fans enjoy the way we”ve chosen to say goodbye to the Chances and to Natesville. Thanks again, and we”ll see you in syndication.”
Often aired in erratic patterns with lengthy hiatuses, doubled-up episodes and early finales, “Raising Hope” will still hit 88 episodes by its finale. During its run, stars Martha Plimpton and Cloris Leachman have been nominated for Emmys and I will continue to be minorly outraged at the snubbing of the musical classic “Rock the Torah” in last season's Emmy race.
The comedy also starred Garret Dillahunt, Lucas Neff, Shannon Woodward and Gregg Binkley and, like Garcia's “My Name Is Earl,” “Raising Hope” excelled at the development and expansion of the fictional Natesville community, including its myriad eccentric denizens and its local celebrations and rituals. Unlike “My Name Is Earl,” though, “Raising Hope” never found even a brief window of ratings success.
Airing on Fridays this year, with doubled episodes in the late fall and paired with “Enlisted” this winter, “Raising Hope” has been regularly hitting series lows. This past week, “Raising Hope” drew under 1.6 million viewers and did a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. Coupled with Friday's renewals for “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project,” plus the network's multiple early new series pick-ups, the writing was on the wall. [Yes, I know. The writing has been on the wall for months. But it was REALLY on the wall after Friday.]
“Getting to know and love the Chance family on RAISING HOPE has been a sweet, hilarious ride,” state Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment and Joe Earley, Chief Operating Officer, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Thanks to the incredibly talented cast – along with Greg, Mike and the entire crew – for making us laugh for four fantastic seasons.”
The April 4 series finale episodes will feature “Downton Abbey” star Lesley Nicol playing Jimmy and Sabrina's new maid, the return of Jeffrey Tambor as Virginia's father and a music performance by Kenny Loggins. This Friday's episode features Judith Light guesting as Virginia's boss. Get it?
Yeah, someday people will look back at the show's many high-concept parody/homage episodes and feel a certain amount of regret for missing out on what was often a true gem.
Til then, I leave you with “Rock the Torah” [Audio-only, because FOX has killed all sharable versions of the video online. SIGH.]:
Bummer. It was not a great show but usually very fun to watch. Glad it made it as long as it did I guess.
Found it on Netflix in-between Seasons 2 & 3. Fun show. It wasn’t without it’s plot & character issues in later season (namely, Jimmy, Sabrina, and Hope being non-existent in most of the stories), but always funny.
Interesting though that Fox didn’t cancel Enlisted at the same time. I guess that means they’re still holding out some hope for it.
Sad….love this show…it was so funny….
This Friday night, my wife and I were watching “Enlisted” and caught the episode afterward for our first time. We were initially confused by how odd the show was, but by the end we were laughing pretty hard — I’ve added it to my Netflix queue, and I’m sad to see that I won’t have long to see new episodes.
I’m sure it’s too soon to tell, but what could this mean for “Enlisted”? I still think Fox is missing a great opportunity by not adding this to Tuesday nights to partner it with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” I know Alan said he wouldn’t be surprised if “Dads” got a renewal, and I also know that “Enlisted” isn’t doing so hot in the ratings, but I have to believe it would do the same or better around “Brooklyn 9-9.”
Chris – If FOX wants to be patriotic and to stand by a show the network likes, “Enlisted” has a small chance of a renewal and maybe a relaunch next fall in a better time period. If FOX is just making decisions based on ratings, “Enlisted” has virtually no chance.
-Daniel
It’s no surprise, but still too bad. Great cast and a great job building the world of Natesville, much like Garcia did with Camden in My Name is Earl (which I know was mentioned in the article but it was such a good job it merits a second mention). Hopefully it catches on like Earl did in syndication and that a few other shows really get a great chance to bolster their rosters with the cast from this one.
Sorry to hear it’s cancelled. I watched it whenever it was on–and sometimes it was hard to figure out when that was. (And I really appreciated that they kept the same kids to play Hope as she grew–unlike Modern Family who totally blew it with their “new” Lily. But don’t even get me started on that.) Some of the shows were better than others, but mostly they were just a lot of fun to watch.
Honestly, I’m surprised it lasted this long on Fridays–but seeing as how they probably didn’t have anything else to shuffle to the death slot of the weekdays, it’s likely why we got a full season. That being said, with the producers being switched out it made for a much less appealing season with Jimmy and Sabrina nearly an afterthought in many episodes. Don’t get me wrong–a Burt/Virginia-focused story is always welcome–but when you’re shoehorning in the main focus of the show (not to mention the happily-married couple lost some luster now that they have very little conflict in their love life), it makes for odd watching. Combine that with Cloris in only half the episodes, and it was only a matter of time. Hopefully it goes into syndication despite not reaching that golden 100 mark.
Ah, well, at least I got the four seasons of fun. Still sad about this, though. Feh.
Awwwww. =( Underrated show.
I’ll see your outrage over “Rock the Torah’s” Emmy snub and raise you Garret Dillahunt being snubbed for every single award out there. I knew that he was an interesting dramatic actor before watching this, but I was totally blown away by how funny he was/is.
Overall, I’ll miss the show, but this season has been largely uneven. I’m happier with it bowing out on a minor low, rather then sticking around and having me totally sour on it.
This show is probably the best of the FOX comedies on air. It’s been consistently funny. It was a self-starter on Tuesdays until last season. If this had aired on Tuesdays this season, it’d have got similar ratings to any of the Tuesday comedies this year. Instead, FOX pushed this to Fridays and destroyed it.
i liked this show.. so sad