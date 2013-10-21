FOX delays ‘Almost Human’ premiere by two weeks

In an abrupt and somewhat confusing move, FOX has pushed back the heavily promoted premiere of “Almost Human” by two weeks, just two weeks before the J.J. Abrams-produced drama was scheduled to debut.
FOX announced late Monday (October 21) afternoon that “Almost Human” will now launch with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18.
The schedule change occurred just two weeks before the November 4 “Almost Human” premiere date that FOX had been promoting aggressively for weeks.
“Bones” will now air new episodes on November 4 and November 11, moving to its long-threatened Friday slot on November 15, when it will lead into the fourth season premiere of “Raising Hope.”
FOX’s explanation for the last-minute move is two-fold:
1) “Almost Human” will now get a hefty sampling thanks to an NFL double-header on Sunday, November 17, before moving into its regular 8 p.m. time period on the 18th, leading into “Sleepy Hollow.”
2) Perhaps more importantly, “Sleepy Hollow” will be able to return after a two-week baseball hiatus after a new “Bones,” maintaining a pairing that has been successful for FOX this fall. “Sleepy Hollow” will get two additional post-“Bones” airing before being paired with the unproven new drama.
Now as to why this semi-logical programming move couldn’t have been announced a month ago? That’s a different question.
Here’s everything you need to know about the last six years of Fox scheduling moves:
Kevin Reilly is three ducks in a man costume.
Given Bones’ ratings this season, this delay makes total sense. Bones clearly held onto more of their audience than FOX expected to this far into their series run. With the ratings fall of both Glee and their Tues night comedies, the FOX Monday lineup has been doing better than I’m sure they planned for it to. If they move Bones to Friday and Almost Human tanks in the Monday slot, they’re in the unfortunate position of having to move AH and then move Bones back to Monday’s, at which point there’s no guarantee that it does as well as it has been doing (there has to be a point when viewers stop following this show all over the schedule). This way, they can test the waters, and if Almost Human tanks on Monday, then they gave it a fair shot (premiering it after football and giving us the 2nd ep the following day, which can only help hold onto viewers) and can then hold Bones for a week or two and ultimately keep it on Monday. I’m no TV programming exec, but I would say the delay on this decision may have come tonite due to the buzz around the Bones wedding. I’m guessing that due to the large response in the media and by fans, they hope some of the audience that dropped the show a couple of seasons back due to the poor handling of the Booth/Bones will they/won’t they saga, will watch the wedding and perhaps stick with the show for a couple of more weeks to see how it now is. If they had moved the show like they planned, any old, casual audience members that came back to see the wedding wouldn’t follow it to Friday. This way, if anyone does come back and by chance the ratings tick up in the following weeks they’ll have a better approximate audience to compare the Almost Human premiere to. There really is no down side here. If AH does well, then they have a solid Monday and it does bad, they can keep Bones in the slot and have an OK Monday, without having to confuse viewers for a random couple of episodes on Fridays. They also don’t want to lose Sleepy Hallow viewers who may only stick around after Bones; if AH tanks and SH bleeds viewers, then FOX is in for a terrible 2014 season.
good thing theyve spent all that time and money seeling the 11/4 premiere on football and baseball the last 2 weeks
Not a good thing….as we all learned from Firefly. Fox does not treat its new shows well. Good luck “Almost Human”, you’re going to need it.
See also Space: Above and Beyond
I don’t know why FOX has such a cavalier attitude towards its baby scifi shows. Random moves, unexpected pre-empting, and just plain failing to air a show when its scheduled are some of the things I’ve seen from FOX. As a viewer who PLANS to watch a show or shows, this is really frustrating.
Plus, I personally think the Almost Human/Sleepy Hollow combo will do better than Bones/SH.
This is not a good thing – as we learned from Firefly. Fox does not treat its new shows well. Good luck “Almost Human” you’re going to need it, I think.
With On-Demand and DVRs so prevalent today moving shows around isn’t what it used to be, so Bones should be okay since its been around as long as it has and is still retaining its viewership.
The commercials for Almost Human do nothing for me regardless of when it airs I am going to pass on it and wait on others review of the show. Hopefully there will be some honest reviews out there amongst the JJ Abrams loyalists who will say anything he puts out is great only because its him.
This is the one show I have been looking forward to most this season. I was annoyed that they decided to launch in November instead of September or October, but this additional 2 week delay is maddening. So, they are so worried about ratings that they are going to put the premier on the busiest night of the week: Sunday?!
I wonder who at Fox thought it was a good idea to make this change so close to the premier after all of the advertising for the November 4 premier date. They already have an up-hill battle, this being a show with scifi elements. Confusing potential viewers is not a great way to start this series.
The only plus is that we won’t have to wait a whole week for the 2nd episode.
Dan, do these “special 2-day premier” events ever yield good results?
So Bones has been getting better ratings than every other scripted show on Fox in its bajillionth season (I know, it’s not a number) and gets banished to Fridays?
As for Almost Human, those were marketing dollars well spent…