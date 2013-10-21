FOX delays ‘Almost Human’ premiere by two weeks

10.21.13 5 years ago 9 Comments
In an abrupt and somewhat confusing move, FOX has pushed back the heavily promoted premiere of “Almost Human” by two weeks, just two weeks before the J.J. Abrams-produced drama was scheduled to debut.
FOX announced late Monday (October 21) afternoon that “Almost Human” will now launch with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18. 
The schedule change occurred just two weeks before the November 4 “Almost Human” premiere date that FOX had been promoting aggressively for weeks. 
“Bones” will now air new episodes on November 4 and November 11, moving to its long-threatened Friday slot on November 15, when it will lead into the fourth season premiere of “Raising Hope.”
FOX’s explanation for the last-minute move is two-fold:
1) “Almost Human” will now get a hefty sampling thanks to an NFL double-header on Sunday, November 17, before moving into its regular 8 p.m. time period on the 18th, leading into “Sleepy Hollow.”
2) Perhaps more importantly, “Sleepy Hollow” will be able to return after a two-week baseball hiatus after a new “Bones,” maintaining a pairing that has been successful for FOX this fall. “Sleepy Hollow” will get two additional post-“Bones” airing before being paired with the unproven new drama. 
Now as to why this semi-logical programming move couldn’t have been announced a month ago? That’s a different question.

