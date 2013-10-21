FOX delays ‘Almost Human’ premiere by two weeks

In an abrupt and somewhat confusing move, FOX has pushed back the heavily promoted premiere of “Almost Human” by two weeks, just two weeks before the J.J. Abrams-produced drama was scheduled to debut.

FOX announced late Monday (October 21) afternoon that “Almost Human” will now launch with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18.

The schedule change occurred just two weeks before the November 4 “Almost Human” premiere date that FOX had been promoting aggressively for weeks.

“Bones” will now air new episodes on November 4 and November 11, moving to its long-threatened Friday slot on November 15, when it will lead into the fourth season premiere of “Raising Hope.”

FOX’s explanation for the last-minute move is two-fold:

1) “Almost Human” will now get a hefty sampling thanks to an NFL double-header on Sunday, November 17, before moving into its regular 8 p.m. time period on the 18th, leading into “Sleepy Hollow.”

2) Perhaps more importantly, “Sleepy Hollow” will be able to return after a two-week baseball hiatus after a new “Bones,” maintaining a pairing that has been successful for FOX this fall. “Sleepy Hollow” will get two additional post-“Bones” airing before being paired with the unproven new drama.

Now as to why this semi-logical programming move couldn’t have been announced a month ago? That’s a different question.