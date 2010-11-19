FOX exports the ‘Glee’ live show to Europe

Once again, school will not be out for summer, at least not for the cast of FOX’s “Glee.”

FOX is ready to package up the “Glee” kids and send them across the Atlantic for a three-city European Tour.

Twentieth Century Fox Television and “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy announced on Friday that the exclamation-heavy “Glee Live! In Concert!,” tour will go to London, Manchester (not New Hampshire) and Dublin this June and July.

The “Glee” tour, which played to sold-out crowds in four American cities earlier this year, will hit Manchester’s MEN Arena on June 22 for one show. The gang will go to London’s O2 Arena for shows on June 25 and June 26, before hitting Dublin on July 2 and July 3.

“We had such a great time putting together last year”s shows and the response from the fans was incredible,” Murphy states. “People around the world want to see our cast live and in person, so this European tour is our way of thanking them for the unbelievable way they”ve embraced our little show. And for everyone in America who has asked if we”ll be back to a city near them this summer, stay tuned. We”ll have some exciting news very soon.”

You hear that, America? Stay tuned.

FOX’s press release says that the show’s entire junior cast will be heading to Europe, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Danna Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr. New castmembers Chord Overstreet and Darren Criss will also be on-hand.

Will the actors all get individual seats on airplanes or does FOX ship them in bulk? We’re not sure!

For whatever reason, the only cast statements in FOX’s announcement come from Riley and Monteith.

“I loved performing for the fans in Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix and New York last year and didn”t think there was any way to top that experience,” Riley says. “But performing in the great arenas of London, Manchester and Dublin? How cool is that? We cannot wait.”

Adds Monteith, “We had so much fun on tour last year that we were all itching to do it again. The fact that we”re going to Europe to perform for thousands of people is mind blowing. This show has been quite a ride.”

