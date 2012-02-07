Fox finally sets release date for ‘The Wolverine’

After many false starts and delays, Fox has finally set a release date for “The Wolverine,” the follow-up to 2009’s critical disappointment “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” following the continuing exploits of Hugh Jackman as the ornery, long-living mutant.
The sequel will be released nationwide July 26, 2013, according to Deadline.com.
“The Usual Suspects” writer Christopher McQuarrie’s original script is being re-written by Mark Bomback (“Unstoppable,” the upcoming “Total Recall” remake), and will be directed by James Mangold (“Walk the Line,” “Copland”), who took over from potential helmer Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”).
Jackman, recently seen in “Real Steel,” will soon appear opposite Anne Hathaway in the big screen take on the hit musical Broadway version of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables.” He played Wolverine in the three “X-Men” films, and made a cameo appearance in last summer’s “X-Men: First Class.”
For those who have more experience with the works of Mark Bomback and James Mangold, what kind of vibe should we expect from this? Wolverine as a character is like a nice car. If you have somebody who knows how to drive it, it could be great. If not, it will just look cool and probably smash into things or blow up. I’m not expecting Shakespeare, however I do think we have seen directors and writers that know how to do compelling things with Batman and Spider-man (emo-Spidey aside), however they just seem to be trending toward dumbing down Wolverine. I had high hopes for what Aronofsky could do with the character, so hopefully they give him some depth and not just make him an indestructible extroverted blender with a funky hair-do.
