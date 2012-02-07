Fox finally sets release date for ‘The Wolverine’

After many false starts and delays, Fox has finally set a release date for “The Wolverine,” the follow-up to 2009’s critical disappointment “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” following the continuing exploits of Hugh Jackman as the ornery, long-living mutant.

The sequel will be released nationwide July 26, 2013, according to Deadline.com.

“The Usual Suspects” writer Christopher McQuarrie’s original script is being re-written by Mark Bomback (“Unstoppable,” the upcoming “Total Recall” remake), and will be directed by James Mangold (“Walk the Line,” “Copland”), who took over from potential helmer Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”).

Jackman, recently seen in “Real Steel,” will soon appear opposite Anne Hathaway in the big screen take on the hit musical Broadway version of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables.” He played Wolverine in the three “X-Men” films, and made a cameo appearance in last summer’s “X-Men: First Class.”

Are you excited for the sequel?