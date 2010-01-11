FOX gives ‘Glee’ an early renewal

FOX’s Golden Globe nominated musical dramedy “Glee” has been ordered for a second season, four months before the series returns for the second half of its first run.

In addition, the show will be part of an unscripted FOX special series, when it throws open auditions to the public.

The network made the “Glee” renewal announcement on Monday (Jan. 11) morning as part of its Television Critics Association press tour presentation.

“We’ve loved ‘Glee’ ever since it was a pilot script, so it’s been an incredible thrill to watch the show take root and see audiences embrace these characters in such a huge way this season,” says FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly in the network statement. “The show is a true and rare gem in television. We couldn’t be more proud of what Ryan Murphy and the ‘Glee’ team have created so far and can’t wait to see what they come up with for Season Two.

“Glee” picked up four Golden Globe nominations for its first season, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. It’s also recently won a People’s Choice Award and taken a place on the American Film Institute’s list of the Top 10 TV Programs of the Year.

FOX also announced that “Glee” is going to embark on a national casting search this February to fill three key new roles which will be added for the show’s third season. Auditions will be open to both amateurs and professionals between 16 and 26 years of age. FOX will then turn those auditions into a multi-part special to air next fall leading up to the second season premiere.

“‘Glee’ is the hottest new show of the season and it’s amazing to look back at the audition tapes of those stars as they were being discovers,” says FOX reality guru Mike Darnell. “Just like ‘Glee,’ there’s never really been an unscripted program like this on television before. The states are real and it’s going to be incredibly compelling to watch the lives of these unknowns transformed before our eyes.

Fans should keep an eye on the FOX “Glee” website for more audition details.

“Glee” finished the first half of its season in December and will return with new episodes on Tuesday, April 13.