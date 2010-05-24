FOX gives ‘Glee’ an extra-early third season renewal

The first full season of “Glee” is still weeks away from completion. The second full season of “Glee” won’t premiere until September. No matter. FOX has now ordered a third season of the hit musical-dramedy.

FOX made the announcement on Monday (May 24) after leaking the press release to a “Glee”-friendly publication over the weekend.

“In just one year, ‘Glee’ has transcended the television landscape and emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon,” states FOX Chairman Peter Rice in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to have talent like Ryan Murphy and the ‘Glee’ cast in our FOX family, and we can”t wait to see where Ryan takes the show in Seasons Two and Three.”

It was only a week ago that FOX announced a 2010-2011 schedule heavy on “Glee.” The series will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in the fall, launching a night of live-action comedies, and will then return to its post-“American Idol” home in the spring. In addition, FOX has given the coveted post-Super Bowl slot to “Glee” in the spring.

“Everything about ‘Glee’ — from the concept to the characters to the marketing — has been innovative and risky, but with Ryan Murphy tapping into the zeitgeist, the risk has paid off with this truly remarkable series,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “‘Glee’ has one of the most active, devoted fan bases I”ve ever seen, and we couldn”t be more thrilled to give GLEEks a third season of their favorite show.”

A Golden Globe winner for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical, “Glee” will end the season as TV’s top new series in many key demos. The series has spawned a concert tour, nearly 7 million song downloads on iTunes, yielded a recent Billboard No. 1 and helped make stars of castmembers including Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Cory Monteith, Dianna Agron, Mark Salling, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Jane Lynch (who was already a star of sorts, but is now a bigger star).

“Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan], Dante [Di Loreto], the cast and I are all thrilled and honored by the overwhelming support of ‘Glee’ from FOX, the studio and our amazing fans,” states executive producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy. “It”s been a whirlwind year — from shooting the pilot to performing at the White House to the concert tour that began last week — and yet we all feel like we”ve just begun this amazing musical journey. Having time to plan ahead is wonderful, and we think our GLEEks worldwide are going to love what we”ll have in store for them in Seasons Two and Three.”

The “Glee” season finale is set for Tuesday, June 8.