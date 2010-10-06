Fox gives ‘Raising Hope’ full-season order

And the first new show of the 2010-11 TVÂ season to get a full-season order is… FOX’s “Raising Hope.”Â
The Greg Garcia-created comedy about a single dad (Lucas Neff)Â trying to raise a baby with the help of his dim-witted parents (Garret Dillahunt, MarthaÂ Plimpton)Â ad addled “Maw-Maw”Â (Cloris Leachman)Â got the traditional “back nine”Â order this afternoon. (Networks traditionally order 13 episodes of new shows, then extend the successful ones by 9 episodes to get a full 22 episodes.)
â€œWith ‘Raising Hope,’ Greg Garcia captures a smart take on the working-class family with a great mix of wild comedy and a big dose of heart,â€ FOX president Kevin Reilly said in a statement. â€œThe show is running like a Swiss clock, and we’re very happy with how well audiences have responded so far â€“ so we’re confident it will build an even bigger audience throughout the season.â€
This is fantastic news. I tuned in half heartedly but found myself won over. It’s one of the few shows on TV that actually makes me laugh out loud and I’m glad it looks like it’ll at least get a full season
Good. I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of episodes.
Awesome! Best new comedy this year. I’m glad I decided to watch it at the last minute.