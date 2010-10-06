Fox gives ‘Raising Hope’ full-season order

And the first new show of the 2010-11 TVÂ season to get a full-season order is… FOX’s “Raising Hope.”Â

The Greg Garcia-created comedy about a single dad (Lucas Neff)Â trying to raise a baby with the help of his dim-witted parents (Garret Dillahunt, MarthaÂ Plimpton)Â ad addled “Maw-Maw”Â (Cloris Leachman)Â got the traditional “back nine”Â order this afternoon. (Networks traditionally order 13 episodes of new shows, then extend the successful ones by 9 episodes to get a full 22 episodes.)

â€œWith ‘Raising Hope,’ Greg Garcia captures a smart take on the working-class family with a great mix of wild comedy and a big dose of heart,â€ FOX president Kevin Reilly said in a statement. â€œThe show is running like a Swiss clock, and we’re very happy with how well audiences have responded so far â€“ so we’re confident it will build an even bigger audience throughout the season.â€

