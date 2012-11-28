FOX gives ‘Touch’ its third premiere date of the season

Another day, another new premiere date for the second season of FOX’s “Touch.”

The network announced on Wednesday (November 28) that “Touch” will now launch with a two-hour premiere on Friday, February 8.

That’s only a one-week bump from the premiere date that FOX announced last for the Kiefer Sutherland drama, but far past the originally slated October return. Maybe this one will stick?

The largely overhauled drama picks up with Sutherland’s Martin Bohm and gifted son Jake (David Mazouz) on the run, fleeing New York for Los Angeles and attempting to help Maria Bello’s Lucy find her missing daughter (Saxon Sharbino), who may also be “gifted.”

Lukas Haas and Said Taghmaoui also star.

In the release announcing the new “Touch” premiere, FOX also revealed that “The Mob Doctor” will conclude its first season on Monday, January 7, having aired all ordered and produced episodes. This information is slightly miraculous, so we thought we’d share it with you.