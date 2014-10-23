Fox is developing an Archie Comics drama series

“Riverdale,” named after the fictional Archie Comics town, will be set in the present with all the Archie Comics regulars, from Archie, Betty and Veronica to Josie and the Pussycats. It will be produced by Greg Berlanti and written by Archie Comics” chief creative officer and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Courtney Love to guest on Fox”s “Empire”

After guesting on “Sons of Anarchy,” the Hole singer will recur on the Fox hip-hop drama.

Pivot to celebrate Halloween with a “Buffy” marathon

All next week, select “Buffy the Vampire” episodes will be shown, culminating in a “Classic Monsters” theme on Halloween Day.