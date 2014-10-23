Fox is developing an Archie Comics drama series

#Archie Comics #Empire
10.23.14 4 years ago

Fox is developing an Archie Comics drama series
“Riverdale,” named after the fictional Archie Comics town, will be set in the present with all the Archie Comics regulars, from Archie, Betty and Veronica to Josie and the Pussycats. It will be produced by Greg Berlanti and written by Archie Comics” chief creative officer and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Courtney Love to guest on Fox”s “Empire”
After guesting on “Sons of Anarchy,” the Hole singer will recur on the Fox hip-hop drama.

Pivot to celebrate Halloween with a “Buffy” marathon
All next week, select “Buffy the Vampire” episodes will be shown, culminating in a “Classic Monsters” theme on Halloween Day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Archie Comics#Empire
TAGSARCHIE COMICSBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERCOURTNEY LOVEEMPIRE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP