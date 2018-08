FOX juggles ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ schedule

For the third time this spring, FOX has announced a new summer programming schedule, making tiny tweaks each time.





The scheduling revisions announced on Thursday (April 15) will mostly impact Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.





The big shift finds “So You Think You Can Dance” going from Tuesday performances and Wednesday results to two-hour performances on Wednesday and hour-long performances on Thursdays.





The shift moves “So You Think You Can Dance” away from a crowded Tuesday night that already features “Wipeout” and “America’s Got Talent” and will probably include “Big Brother” as well.





Migrating to Thursdays with “SYTYCD” will be “Glee,” which will air Season One encores at 8 p.m. leading into the dancing results.





With “SYTYCD” and “Glee” taking over Thursdays, “Hell’s Kitchen” is going to Tuesdays. “Hell’s Kitchen” will now premiere at 8 p.m. on June 1 before the season’s penultimate new episode of “Glee.” After “Glee” has its season finale, “Hell’s Kitchen” will air two-hour episodes on Tuesdays starting on June 15 and running until late July. On July 27, “Hell’s Kitchen” will go back to a one-hour show at 8 p.m. with another Gordon Ramsay series, “Masterchef,” premiering at 9 p.m. “Masterchef” had previously been scheduled for a Thursday launch that same weeek.





We’ll keep you up-to-date for the next time FOX changes its summer schedule as well.





Here’s how the summer currently stands on FOX: