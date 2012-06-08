Fox kicks off unusual campaign for Ang Lee’s ‘Life Of Pi’ in 3D

One of the things I’ve seen people commenting on after catching “Prometheus” theatrically last night and this morning is the unusual promotional clip for “Life Of Pi” that 20th Century Fox has attached to all 3D prints of the film.
More than anything, what I’m reading is confusion. I haven’t seen how the clips are formatted, but evidently it’s just a scene from the film, played without any real introduction. It’s an unusual tactic for the studio to pursue, but “Life Of Pi” is the sort of film that’s going to require Fox to try some unorthodox measures to convince audiences that they’ve got something special planned for them.
According to quotes from Tom Rothman in the New York Times, the decision to handle the clips this way resulted from the response they got when they screened footage for exhibitors during CinemaCon this spring. The response there was certainly positive, and it even led to some Oscar talk among those who love to kick off the awards season about nine months too early.
I’m still skeptical of this one overall because of the source material. While beautifully written, “Life Of Pi” is all about perception, and there’s a game being played on the reader the entire time that left me deeply dissatisfied at the end of the read. I understand why people love the book, but I equally understand why it made other readers angry. My own reaction was somewhere in the middle. I think it’s a great read, but I also think it’s a literary trick, and doing it as a film and making everything in the book literal is going to be a very different experience. We’ll see what audiences make of it later this year.
For now, though, I commend Fox for trying new ways to advertise their films. There are a number of movies coming out this year that are going to require special handling from the studios, and I’m curious to see how they meet these challenges. “Cloud Atlas” from Warner Bros. is another one that will require some very canny marketing, and it’s always good when a studio has a film they love that requires them to try something new.
The first of the “Life Of Pi” excerpts is in theaters this weekend with “Prometheus,” and there should be another one attached to “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” and one final one in front of “Ice Age 4: Continental Drift.” If you’ve seen the first one, let me know what you thought of it.
“Life Of Pi” opens November 21, 2012.
I saw it and was like “WTF?” The clip they showed – a man with a tiger inexplicably on the water, with flying fish bombarding them and then a giant tuna jumps on board and the man fights off the tiger for it – had us all scratching our heads wondering what we just saw. The clip did nothing to make me want to see the movie, despite Ang Lee’s name, and it was so bizarre that I can’t see myself even wanting to see the rest of it. It’s like I was flipping thru channels on TV, caught a couple minutes, and then moved on.
I saw a test screening of Cloud Atlas a few weeks ago. Good luck to Warner Bros trying to market it.
When I saw Prometheus last night the cinema actually accidentally played the clip twice in a row. The first time it was met with confusion and laughter. The second time: boos.
Personally I’m intrigued, but without context the clip doesn’t play well and I think a more traditional trailer would be a stronger sell. The clip did play with a little text beforehand, but it still was not clear that this was a clip from an upcoming film.
I think it is interesting that they chose to introduce this type of trailer before PROMETHEUS, which had much of its iconography and many of the story beats given away by trailers leading up to the release. I would have enjoyed it much more (and I suspect its RT average would be 10% higher) had I gone in with no expectations. I didn’t know anything about the Ang Lee movie until that trailer, and I was intrigued by it, although the rest of the audience did seem confused.
That promo image looks like a Thomas Kinkade painting… and I do NOT mean that as a compliment.
I forgot about it already until I saw this article. I was interested as soon as I saw Ang Lee’s name but the clip was not interesting and everyone around me seemed confused. Having said that, the crowd I saw Prometheus with were exceptionally annoying and didn’t seem to get the movie either.
I had heard of the film and its CinemaCon showing, as well as seeing the first photo from the film, so when the clip showed up in front of Prometheus I was excited. And it was a gorgeous scene that definitely made me interested in the film. But it was announced only by a little title card coming up saying something like “Scene from Life of Pi, directed by Ang Lee,” and everyone around me just seemed completely confused. I heard some laughs and a few exclamations to the effect of “what was that?”
I admire the effort, but it was just so out of left field–after all the other trailers, right before we expected the movie to start–that I’m not sure it’s really going to work.
Saw this in front of Prometheus as well.
My wife’s only comment was, “Well…hope it’s a better movie than the book was.
Commendable in spirit – it’s so tiring to see the usual deluge of trailers that all but give away acts 1, 2, and 3 – but it failed in execution. It left everyone in the theater wondering what it was they just saw, and not in a “and I want to see more” kind of way either.
Quality trumps everything else. The trailer for Django Unchained also played, and it was as standard a trailer as could be, yet there were cheers, because it looks like a cool movie and QT is the kind of director that gets people exciting to see his movies. Ang Lee…..not so much. “Hulk” kind of killed that guys brand, in the US anyway.
Is this “cute” enough for voters to to blindly vote with their emotions? This has a “We Bought a Zoo”/”300” aura about it…plus the 3d…not sure what to think…probably of no interest to me. Which means it’s the frontrunner to win Best Picture…