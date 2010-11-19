FOX midseason shifts ‘American Idol’ nights, moves ‘Fringe’ to Friday

NBC began this week by turning its schedule upside down. Not wanting to be left out of the action, FOX decided to produce similar upheaval on Friday (Nov. 19), announcing a midseason lineup that shakes things up even more.

FOX’s midseason schedule does nothing less than shift nights for TV’s most popular show, shuffle a beloved cult favorite off to a graveyard night and set up premieres for multiple new shows, including one that was only picked up this week.

The big news, obviously, is FOX’s decision to shift “American Idol” to Wednesday and Thursday nights, with the popular talent show scheduled to debut its new season on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20. That decision has a ripple effect throughout FOX’s schedule, impacting Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

But let’s start at the top, shall we?

Mondays: FOX will start the year with a two-hour “Lie to Me” on Jan. 10 and will keep “Lie to Me” in its 9 p.m. slot after “House” until the previously announced premiere of Shawn Ryan’s “The Chicago Code” (formerly “Ride-Along”) on February 7. That’s pretty straight-forward, right? Good. Let’s move on, then.

Tuesdays: FOX has originally planned to move “Glee” to Wednesdays after “American Idol” at midseason. That won’t be happening anymore, what with “Glee” establishing itself as a stand-along smash. Instead, “Glee” will air encores through the end of January, coupled with the recently ordered reality offering “Million Dollar Money Drop.” As of Feb. 8, “Glee” will return with new episodes, leading into the return of “Raising Hope” and the premiere of the midseason comedy “Mixed Signals.” What does that mean for “Running Wilde”? Probably the end of the road, since FOX hasn’t ordered a back-nine for “Running Wilde” and the show’s ratings have been horrid.

Wednesdays: FOX is keeping “Human Target” in the 8 p.m. hour, airing a pair of two-hour, blocks to start January. “American Idol” will premiere with a two-hour episode. Then things get wacky. For the next three weeks, “Idol” will air at 8 and “Human Target” will air at 9. Then, starting February 16, “Idol” will transition into some level of two-hour performance episodes, with the recent rumor having the show jumping straight into its Top 12. “Idol” will cut back to 90-minute episodes on April 6, when FOX will premiere the new Christian Slater comedy “Breaking In,” also featuring Bret Harrison and Odette Yustman.

Thursdays: FOX will air new episodes of “Million Dollar Money Drop” in the 8 p.m. hour to start January, with encores of “Bones” at 9 p.m. “Idol” will have its aforementioned Thursday premiere on the 20th, followed by a new episode of “Bones” in its new time period. FOX originally announced that “Idol” results episodes would only air for 30 minutes, but those plans are out the window.

Fridays: “Kitchen Nightmares” will premiere in the 8 p.m. hour starting on January 21, followed by an “Kitchen Nightmares” encore. The Gordon Ramsay show will lead-into “Fringe,” which moves to Fridays the following week. And yes, “Fringe” fans, this doesn’t look terrific for “Fringe,” though if the show holds onto its Thursday audience in its new home, that would be a big time period boost for FOX.

Saturdays: Same as it ever was.

Sundays: “Bob’s Burgers” will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30 after a new episode of “The Simpsons,” with “The Cleveland Show” moving into a new time period at 9:30 after “Family Guy.” “American Dad” will take its new time period at 7:30 on Sundays the following week.