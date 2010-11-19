FOX midseason shifts ‘American Idol’ nights, moves ‘Fringe’ to Friday

11.19.10 8 years ago 16 Comments
NBC began this week by turning its schedule upside down. Not wanting to be left out of the action, FOX decided to produce similar upheaval on Friday (Nov. 19), announcing a midseason lineup that shakes things up even more.

FOX’s midseason schedule does nothing less than shift nights for TV’s most popular show, shuffle a beloved cult favorite off to a graveyard night and set up premieres for multiple new shows, including one that was only picked up this week.
The big news, obviously, is FOX’s decision to shift “American Idol” to Wednesday and Thursday nights, with the popular talent show scheduled to debut its new season on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20. That decision has a ripple effect throughout FOX’s schedule, impacting Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
But let’s start at the top, shall we?
Mondays: FOX will start the year with a two-hour “Lie to Me” on Jan. 10 and will keep “Lie to Me” in its 9 p.m. slot after “House” until the previously announced premiere of Shawn Ryan’s “The Chicago Code” (formerly “Ride-Along”) on February 7. That’s pretty straight-forward, right? Good. Let’s move on, then.
Tuesdays: FOX has originally planned to move “Glee” to Wednesdays after “American Idol” at midseason. That won’t be happening anymore, what with “Glee” establishing itself as a stand-along smash. Instead, “Glee” will air encores through the end of January, coupled with the recently ordered reality offering “Million Dollar Money Drop.” As of Feb. 8, “Glee” will return with new episodes, leading into the return of “Raising Hope” and the premiere of the midseason comedy “Mixed Signals.” What does that mean for “Running Wilde”? Probably the end of the road, since FOX hasn’t ordered a back-nine for “Running Wilde” and the show’s ratings have been horrid.
Wednesdays: FOX is keeping “Human Target” in the 8 p.m. hour, airing a pair of two-hour, blocks to start January. “American Idol” will premiere with a two-hour episode. Then things get wacky. For the next three weeks, “Idol” will air at 8 and “Human Target” will air at 9. Then, starting February 16, “Idol” will transition into some level of two-hour performance episodes, with the recent rumor having the show jumping straight into its Top 12. “Idol” will cut back to 90-minute episodes on April 6, when FOX will premiere the new Christian Slater comedy “Breaking In,” also featuring Bret Harrison and Odette Yustman.
Thursdays: FOX will air new episodes of “Million Dollar Money Drop” in the 8 p.m. hour to start January, with encores of “Bones” at 9 p.m. “Idol” will have its aforementioned Thursday premiere on the 20th, followed by a new episode of “Bones” in its new time period. FOX originally announced that “Idol” results episodes would only air for 30 minutes, but those plans are out the window. 
Fridays: “Kitchen Nightmares” will premiere in the 8 p.m. hour starting on January 21, followed by an “Kitchen Nightmares” encore. The Gordon Ramsay show will lead-into “Fringe,” which moves to Fridays the following week. And yes, “Fringe” fans, this doesn’t look terrific for “Fringe,” though if the show holds onto its Thursday audience in its new home, that would be a big time period boost for FOX.
Saturdays: Same as it ever was.
Sundays: “Bob’s Burgers” will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30 after a new episode of “The Simpsons,” with “The Cleveland Show” moving into a new time period at 9:30 after “Family Guy.” “American Dad” will take its new time period at 7:30 on Sundays the following week.

FOX 2010-2011 MIDSEASON SCHEDULE

(All times ET/PT except as noted)

MONDAY

Monday, Jan. 10:
8:00-10:00 PM  LIE TO ME (Two-Hour Episode)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 17: 

8:00-9:00 PM  HOUSE (All-New Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  LIE TO ME (All-New Episodes) 

Mondays, beginning Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM  HOUSE (All-New Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  THE CHICAGO CODE (Series Premiere)

 

TUESDAY

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 4:
8:00-9:00 PM  GLEE (Encore Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  MILLION DOLLAR MONEY DROP (All-New Episodes)

Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 8:
8:00-9:00 PM  GLEE (All-New Episodes)
9:00-9:30 PM  RAISING HOPE (All-New Episodes)
9:30-10:00 PM  MIXED SIGNALS (Series Premiere)

 

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 12:
8:00-10:00 PM  HUMAN TARGET (All-New, Two-Hour Episodes)

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 

8:00-10:00 PM  AMERICAN IDOL (Two-Hour Season Premiere, Part One)

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 26:

8:00-9:00 PM  AMERICAN IDOL
9:00-10:00 PM  HUMAN TARGET (All-New Episodes)
 
Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 16:
8:00-10:00 PM  AMERICAN IDOL (Two-Hour Episodes)

Wednesdays, beginning April 6:
8:00-9:30 PM  AMERICAN IDOL (90-Minute Episodes)
9:30-10:00 PM  BREAKING IN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 6:

8:00-9:00 PM  MILLION DOLLAR MONEY DROP (All-New Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  BONES (Encore Episodes)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM  AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part Two)
9:00-10:00 PM  BONES (Time Period Premiere) 

FRIDAY

Friday, Jan. 7:
8:00 PM-CC ET  AT&T COTTON BOWL (Live)

Friday, Jan. 21:
8:00-9:00 PM  KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM  KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)

Fridays, beginning Jan. 28:
8:00-9:00 PM  KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (All-New Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  FRINGE (Time Period Premiere)
 

SATURDAY

Saturday, Jan. 15: 

8:00 PM-CC ET  NFC DIVISION PLAYOFFS (Live)

Saturdays, beginning Jan. 22 (no change to lineup): 
8:00-8:30 PM  COPS (All-New Episodes)
8:30-9:00 PM  COPS (Encore Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM  AMERICA”S MOST WANTED (All-New Episodes)

SUNDAY

Sunday, Jan. 9:
8:00-8:30 PM  THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM  FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode) 
9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Time Period Premiere/All-New Episode)

Sunday, Jan. 16 and 23:
7:00-7:30 PM  THE SIMPSONS (Encore Episodes)
7:30-8:00 PM  AMERICAN DAD (Time Period Premiere)
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episodes)
8:30-9:00 PM  BOB”S BURGERS (All-New Episodes)
9:00-9:30 PM  FAMILY GUY (All-New Episodes)
9:30-10:00 PM  THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episodes)

Sunday, Jan. 30:
7:00 PM-CC ET NFC PRO BOWL (Live)

Sunday, Feb. 6:

6:00 PM-CC ET SUPER BOWL XLV (Live)
10:30 PM ET/7:30 PT  GLEE (All-New Special Episode; Approximate Start Time)

Sundays, beginning Feb. 13 (no change to lineup):

7:30-8:00 PM  AMERICAN DAD
8:00-8:30 PM  THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM  BOB”S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM  FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM  THE CLEVELAND SHOW 

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLBONESFoxFringeGleemidseason schedule

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP