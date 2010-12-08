FOX moves ‘Fringe’ to Friday a week early with ‘Firefly’

FOX has pushed the Friday premiere of “Fringe” up by a week, transporting the cult favorite to its new home on January 21.

In what can either be counted as a cruel joke or a hilarious stroke of genius and serendipity, the “Fringe” Friday premiere is titled… “Firefly.”

If we have to explain the joke to you, you probably won’t find it funny anyway.

“Firefly” features Christopher Lloyd guest starring as one of Walter Bishop’s musical heroes and will be the first of six all-new episodes to kick off 2011. The “Fringe” midseason premiere will air at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares.” For whatever reason, FOX had previously slated “Fringe” to launch the following week.

Before the move, “Fringe” still has one more Thursday episode, airing this week and titled “Marionette.”

John Noble will be live-tweeting the episode at @labdad1.

