FOX moves ‘Fringe’ to Friday a week early with ‘Firefly’

FOX has pushed the Friday premiere of “Fringe” up by a week, transporting the cult favorite to its new home on January 21.
In what can either be counted as a cruel joke or a hilarious stroke of genius and serendipity, the “Fringe” Friday premiere is titled… “Firefly.”
If we have to explain the joke to you, you probably won’t find it funny anyway.
“Firefly” features Christopher Lloyd guest starring as one of Walter Bishop’s musical heroes and will be the first of six all-new episodes to kick off 2011. The “Fringe” midseason premiere will air at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares.” For whatever reason, FOX had previously slated “Fringe” to launch the following week.
Before the move, “Fringe” still has one more Thursday episode, airing this week and titled “Marionette.”
John Noble will be live-tweeting the episode at @labdad1.
I admire how the producers have tried to spin the Friday thing as not a death knell but I fear it is all over but the series finale next spring. I just hope they let them end it well.
I hope the producers are already trying to wrap it up instead of being all, “I dare you to cancel us! Let’s end on a cliffhanger!” like Rob Thomas did.
Yeah, I know the producers can’t be honest and say, “Yeah, we know we’re screwed.”
The Veronica Mars finale wasn’t a cliffhanger. It was a noir ending. Good guys lose. The end. Had the show continued and kept that setting (as opposed to jumping ahead to Veronica Mars: FBI), Thomas would have told additional stories spinning out of that, but that’s the thematic end of the story, folks.
Hope the show doesnt go the way of firefly