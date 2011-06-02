FOX officially sets Jane Lynch as Emmy host

Confirming a not-so-well-kept industry secret, Jane Lynch has been officially announced as the host for September’s 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

“We”re delighted to have Jane Lynch host the Primetime Emmys this year,” states John Shaffner, Chairman and CEO, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “When our host has comedic, dramatic and musical talents – as Jane proved in last year”s opening number – we know it”s going to be fun for us and for the audience at home!”

Adds Lynch, “I am tickled pink to be hosting the Primetime Emmys on FOX. I”m looking forward to singing, dancing and sporting my finest tracksuit.”

Joke aside, Lynch will be hosting the Emmys as herself, rather than as her Sue Sylvester character from “Glee,” though we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Sue pop up at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, September 18 in some capacity.

“Jane was my first — and only — choice as the host for this year”s Primetime Emmys, and I am glad she said ‘yes,'” states the show’s executive producer Mark Burnett. “She has incredible comedic timing, and is a charismatic, talented actress whose energy leaps off the screen and stage. I am thrilled and excited to have her as our host.”

An Emmy winner last year for “Glee,” Lynch’s other credits include “Party Down,” a slew of Christopher Guest comedies and the upcoming feature update of “The Three Stooges.”

Not enough quotes from FOX’s quote-heavy press release?

“Jane Lynch is one of the most gifted and entertaining actresses in film and television today, and we are thrilled she will be hosting the Primetime Emmys on FOX,” states FOX Alternative Programming Guru Mike Darnell. “With her background in improvisation, her incredible comedic timing and a worldwide fan base that spans all ages, Jane is the perfect person to help us make this year”s show absolutely unforgettable.”

FOX is continuing a recent trend with the host network using the Emmys as a showcase for a key piece of on-air talent. Jimmy Fallon hosted last year’s NBC-aired telecast, while Neil Patrick Harris hosted the previous year on CBS. There was that awkward year with the five reality nominees serving as co-hosts, but Ryan Seacrest hosted FOX’s last Emmys telecast, with Conan O’Brien hosting two straight previous NBC Emmys.

Nominations for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Thursday, July 14 at 5:40 a.m. PT.