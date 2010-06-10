FOX orders a third ‘Cleveland Show’ season

06.10.10 8 years ago
The first season of “The Cleveland Show” has finished airing and the second season has already finished voice recording, so FOX is moving ahead on a third season of the animated comedy.
FOX announced on Thursday (June 10) that “The Cleveland Show” has been renewed for what would presumably be the 2011-2012 season, joining the already prematurely renewed “Glee” on that far-off-distant schedule.
“Looks like somebody’s gettin’ some new rims for his Big Wheel! Many thanks to the handsome decision makers at FOX,” says Rallo Tubbs in FOX’s press release.
[Note: Rallo Tubbs is a child. In addition, Rallo Tubbs is not a real person. We’re still glad this fictional kid is pleased that his show was renewed.]
Created by Seth MacFarlane, Rich Appel and Mike Henry, “The Cleveland Show” was TV’s highest-rated new scripted half-hour last season among adults 18-34 and teens.
The early order continues FOX’s history of being ahead-of-the-game in stocking up on “The Cleveland Show.” Before the series even premiered, FOX had already ordered a back-nine and a second season, while the back-nine for the second season was ordered just weeks into its run.
In addition to Henry and MacFarlane, the “Family Guy” spinoff features the vocal talents of Sanaa Lathan, Reagan Gomez, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jason Sudeikis and Arianna Huffington.

