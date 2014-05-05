FOX orders Batman prequel ‘Gotham’ to series

“Gotham” is officially heading to the small screen.

FOX has picked up the Batman prequel to series, the network and studio have confirmed to HitFix. Written by Bruno Heller (“The Mentalist”) and with a pilot directed by Danny Cannon (“CSI,” “Nikita”), the series will center on the origins of Gotham City's supervillains and vigilantes, “revealing an entirely new chapter that has never been told.”

Series stars include Ben McKenzie as future Commissioner James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney, David Mazouz as Bruce Waye, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle (a.k.a Catwoman), Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth and Zabryna Guevara as Captain Essen.

Though FOX recently swore off the traditional pilot process for prospective television projects (it ordered the majority of next season's shows “straight-to-series”), “Gotham” was produced under the old model, with a pilot being shot prior to the series order.

Will you be watching “Gotham” when it premieres? Let us know by voting in the poll below.