FOX orders Egypt drama ‘Hieroglyph’ from ‘Pacific Rim’ scribe

Continuing the fall trend of skipping over the traditional development process, FOX has given a straight-to-series order to the ancient Egypt drama “Hieroglyph.”

Written by “Pacific Rim” and “Clash of the Titans” scribe Travis Beacham, “Hieroglyph” focuses on “a notorious thief who is plucked from prison to serve the Pharoah, navigating palace intrigue, seductive concubines, criminal underbellies and even a few divine sorcerers.”

You can already pencil the wacky, high concept drama in next to “Sleepy Hollow” when it begins its 13-episode run next year.

“We wanted to do a show about deceit, sex, intrigue in the court and fantastical goings-on — no better place to set that than ancient Egypt,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment for FOX. “Travis Beacham has an inventive mind, and he has wrapped this all together in this intoxicating new drama.”

Production on “Hieroglyph” will begin in early 2014 with Miguel Sapochnik (“Fringe”) directing the pilot. Sapochnik and Beacham will executive produce along with Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope.

It’s early, but networks are going nutty with straight-to-series commitments this fall. FOX has already ordered the Commissioner Gordon drama “Gotham,” plus a sitcom from Tina Fey and two of her “30 Rock” cohorts, as well as the transplanted John Mulaney comedy. CBS has ordered David Shore and Robert Carlock’s “Battle Creek” to series and, if we’re considering summer straight-to-series orders, Steven Spielberg’s “Extant.”