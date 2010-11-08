FOX orders, schedules ‘Million Dollar Money Drop’

FOX has picked up the unscripted competition series “Million Dollar Money Drop” and scheduled the series for a late-December run.

Based on an established format from Endemol, “Million Dollar Money Drop” is a spin on the “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire”/”Deal Or No Deal” format.

Contestants work in pairs, beginning the game with a million-dollar stack of cash in front of them. They then have to stake their money on answers to between one and seven increasingly difficult trivia questions. Each question they get right, they keep the money they staked on that question. When they get questions wrong, the money goes down a chute.

“‘Million Dollar Money Drop’ starts off the opposite of any other game show on television: We give each pair $1 million in cash, and the money is theirs to lose. It is a riveting and dramatic new show that will have viewers on the edge of their seats the entire week,” states Mike Darnell, President of Alternative Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

The series will air over four nights and six hours, airing from 8 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 23 and from 9 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The series will be hosted by Kevin Pollack. FOX has presumably had the “A Few Good Men” star sitting around on mothballs since the network was forced to pull the plug on the Mark Burnett produced “Our Little Genius.”

“Like ‘Deal or No Deal,’ ‘Million Dollar Money Drop’ has proven to be a global hit, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to FOX,” blurbs David Goldberg, Chairman of Endemol North America. “In the latest of a long line of innovative and captivating game shows from Endemol, the show is wrought with emotion, and viewers won”t be able to take their eyes off ‘Million Dollar Money Drop.'”

Us? We’d rather watch a show called “Million Dollar Monkey Drop.”