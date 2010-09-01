FOX orders sketch comedy from Jamie Foxx, Affion Crockett

Jamie Foxx is returning to his roots as the executive producer of a new half-hour sketch comedy series.

Although the series will actually star and be produced by Affion Crockett, it will naturally be titled (at least tentatively) “Jamie Foxx Project.”

“Jamie Foxx”s brilliance first shined on FOX, so it”s fantastic to welcome him back to the network,” states Kevin Reilly, President of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Jamie is an undeniable comedy powerhouse both as a performer and a producer, and teamed with the outrageous next-generation comedy of Affion Crockett, we look forward to the next wave of sketch comedy on FOX.”

FOX’s last wave of sketch comedy was a mere swell, 2005’s barely aired “Kelsey Grammer Presents: The Sketch Show.” Of course Reilly is referring to “In Living Color,” which launched Foxx’s career.

“I”m looking forward to delivering a groundbreaking new series and working closely with the talented team at FOX again,” states Foxx.

FOX says that “Jamie Foxx Project” “will offer a fresh take on pop culture, including spoofs of movie trailers, commercials, TV shows, music videos and celebrities, with a diverse cast made up of the very best new young comedians on the scene today. Additionally, some of the biggest names in Hollywood will be stopping by for a visit.”

Credits for Crockett include “The Boondocks,” “Dance Flick” and “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.”

The network hasn’t set a timetable for “Jamie Foxx Project” beyond saying that it will premiere during the 2010-2011 season.