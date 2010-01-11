FOX programs ‘Code 58’ for summer

FOX has set a summer premiere for the action comedy “Code 58,” from “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix.

“Code 58” stars Emmy winner Bradley Whitford as Dan Stark, a washed up detective with a drinking problem. Colin Hanks plays Jack Bailey, a by-the-books ambitious detective prone to undermining himself with snarkiness.

The series, which has gone through a couple name changes and is only sporting a working title for now, also stars Jenny Wade and Diana Maria Riva.

“I’m incredibly excited to be doing the show at FOX,” Nix says. “It’s a network that”s known for pushing limits, and that’s what we’re doing here. They’ve really embraced the quirkier, more unconventional aspects of the show, and even encouraged me to go further with them.”

FOX’s plan is to give the Fox Television Studios production a pair of preview episodes on Wednesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 19, both times in the 8 p.m. hour proximate to “American Idol.” “Code 58” will then have its “series premiere” on Monday, June 7 at 9 p.m.

The “Code 58” pilot was written by Nix and directed by Tim Matheson.