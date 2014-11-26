Fox pulling “Red Band Society”

The freshman drama isn”t officially canceled, but Fox is capping the teen hospital drama's first season at 13 episodes. “Red Band Society” will still air its fall finale next week, but its final three episodes haven”t been scheduled.

“Masterchef” judge Joe Bastianich is leaving

The Fox reality show is searching for a new judge to replace Bastianich on both the regular and “Junior” version.

Taylor Swift films Lena Dunham dancing to the rap song “Lena Dunham”

The song “Lena Dunham” is from the female rap group Hand Job Academy. Watch their music video.

What to watch Thanksgiving Weekend

From “When Turkeys Attack” to “Frosty the Snowman.”

“Homeland” alum Morena Baccarin to lend her voice to “The Flash”

She”ll be the voice of Gideon.

Billy Baldwin will romance Valerie Bertinelli on “Hot in Cleveland”

He”ll play a newspaper reporter as part of a multi-episode arc.

NBC”s “#Winning” proves networks still don”t get the Internet

Shows like “#Winning” and “Selfie” are this decade”s equivalent of “You”ve Got Mail” and “The Net.”

“Homeland” fans Prince William and wife Kate paid tribute to Damian Lewis

Lewis was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Does Aaron Sorkin”s “Newsroom” climate science hold up?

A reporter specializing in climate change fact-checks last week”s episode.

Christopher Walken says “Peter Pan Live!” is “a little scary”: There are so many people, it”s ”like some sort of military operation”

Next week”s special includes 46 cast members and around 350 crew members and production staffers.

“Sherlock” fans puzzled by photoshop error

Benedict Cumberbatch”s shoulder was cut off in a promo prematurely sent out Tuesday by producer Sue Vertue.

“The Sing-Off” replaces Ben Folds with Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy

Stump just finished serving as a mentor on “The Voice.”

NBC may be evolving on sitcoms as signaled by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”s” move to Netflix

Niche shows are on the way out, as the Peacock seems to be seeking broader comedies.

How an L.A. schoolteacher helped create Franklin, “Peanuts”” 1st black character

Franklin was born out of a correspondence between Charles Schulz and teacher Harriet Glickman, who sent him a letter concerning “Peanuts”” lack of black characters shortly after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

“True Detective” adds 1 more

Actor Jon Linstrom will play patrician businessman Jacob McCandless.

MSNBC”s “Pot Barons of Colorado” delves into the marijuana business

Debuting on Friday, the docuseries looks at owners who are striving to become “the Costco of marijuana.”

“Zoo” adds “Game of Thrones” alum Nonso Anozie

Anozie, who played Xaro Xhoan Daxos on the HBO series, will play Botswanan safari tour guide on the James Patterson drama.

Check out a candid ’90s pic of the “SNL” cast, including a young Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon

Chris Kattan posted this photo of him with Ferrell, Fallon, Molly Shannon, Adam Sandler movie writer Tim Herlihy and Fallon”s now-proudcer Mike Shoemaker.

Who will “Parenthood” kill off?

Here are the odds on each character”s survival.