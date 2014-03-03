FOX pushed ‘American Idol’ back an hour, shifts ‘Rake’ to Fridays

With “American Idol” struggling against “Big Bang Theory” and even “The Millers” and with “Rake” struggling against competitive test patterns and out-of-season Yule Logs, FOX has made some key mid-spring swaps.
The network announced on Monday (March 3) afternoon that the Season 12 premiere of “Hell's Kitchen” has been pushed up to Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m. That night, “American Idol” will push back an hour to 9 p.m.
It's a good news/bad news situation for Gordon Ramsay. While “Hell's Kitchen” has been moved up to a more prominent slot, “Kitchen Nightmares” has been held back to a TBD premiere. Instead, “Rake” will move to Fridayys in the 8 p.m. hour, where it will then lead into episodes of “Enlisted” and “Raising Hope.” This shift won't help “Enlisted” and “Raising Hope” in any particular way. “Bones” repeats on Friday and recent Thursday airings of “Rake” have been doing very similar numbers.
Instead of facing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Idol” will now go against “Two and a Half Men,” though it will also be facing ABC's female-skewing favorite “Grey's Anatomy.” FOX continues to plan on trimming “Idol” to a half-hour starting on March 27, with the new comedy “Surviving Jack” still getting the vastly weakened lead-in.
Although “Idol” has been flailing in recent airings — on Twitter I said that losing to “The Millers” last week was the moment “Idol” became Willie Mays on the Mets — it still siphons between 9 and 10 million viewers and a 2.5-ish rating among adults 18-49 out of whatever hour it occupies, which could end up being very slightly good news for NBC's “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” plus The CW's “The Vampire Diaries.”
I tried to like Rake, but I had to give up after 4 episodes. Given its ratings, the Friday demotion isn’t much of a surprise. Fox really can’t be too happy about their current lineup.
I rather Fox gives another season to Rake then The Following. Things have gone downhill at Fox sine they canceled The Chicago Code and thought shows like Terra Nova, Alcatraz and Touch were good ideas. The new genre shows they produce seem to be taking baby steps compared to past endeavors.
I like Rake just fine–Greg Kinnear makes it fun–so I’ll follow it wherever it goes. But Enlisted is something I really enjoy! I hope Fox finds a place for it where it does well.
The last episode of Rake felt out of order, especially some of the stuff with his son and the teacher
What does Fox have? Sunday the animations are old (with American Dad leaving the network in May).
On Monday Sleepy Hollow was a genuine hit (like The Following was last year) but only has 13 for next year (this may turn into 22), The Following is dead (but the prestige of Bacon and short season is in its favour) and Almost Human wasn’t as big as Sleepy Hollow but they can’t cancel everything so maybe Sleepy Hollow and Almost Human pair up in October 2014 and finish in February together next year, both with 13. Bones is still strong but expensive.
The Tuesday comedies have prestige New Girl and Brooklyn 9-9 could be awards magnets for years, Mindy shows diversity (not for nothing but 9-9 has a regular cast that has 2 white males, 3 women and 2 black males; New Girl now has a cast that is 33% white males, 33% black males, 33% women so kudos to Fox). If Enlisted ever got a second season it might pair up with 9-9 better than Dads ever did.
Wednesday Idol is falling apart, it took Fox to number 1 it might drag it down to number 3 (CBS has strong numbers every night for nine months, plus now 13 weeks of Under the Dome bringing in rates the other networks envy). No X-Factor at least fees Fox a little to do something.
Thursday, Glee wasn’t doing well but had a fixed end date (next May) so that slot was going to be vacant soon, it isn’t doing much better on Tuesday so maybe run it September 2014 to March 2015 unbroken and get it off the air. Rake is dead (though I enjoy it, and I hate Fox shifting episodes around). Idol is a burden, Surviving Jack is not going to help (though if Enlisted can get away from Friday maybe another swap in the schedules gives is a chance after Raising Hope).
Friday, Bones didn’t stay here, Enlisted and Raising Hope make no sense as a pairing.
At this point (outside of reality) has any show other than New Girl managed to stay in one time slot for the whole season? At least Dads finished early and 9-9 will finish early. I expect New Girl will get an additional episode because is has the last two years (outside of the order for 23 it currently has).
I’m on the fence with Rake. I like Kinnear, but it’s the same story every week. New case, fights with buddy’s wife, visits the prostitute (to help or screw), gets beat up by the loan shark’s thug, wins the case. I don’t blame anyone who thinks this show sucks and I’ll be surprised if the show lasts.