Fox recruits ‘Abraham Lincoln’ to kill some vampires

Hollywood’s love affair with vampires isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. The last few years have seen more female-driven blood sucking tales with “The Twilight Saga” and The CW’s “Vampire Diaries, but now an original tale aimed at male-skewing genre fans could be the next big thing. Or, at least that’s what winning rights holder 20th Century Fox is hoping.

After outbidding Sony Pictures, Summit Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” is heading to the big screen and rather quickly. The movie rights to Seth Grahame-Smith’s novel were originally acquired in March by Timur Bekmambetov and Tim Burton. The ‘Wanted’ director will helm and Burton will produce. Unlike other projects that are usually acquired by studios, “Vampire Hunter” is ready to go with a finished script. According to Variety, Fox is going to begin pre-production immediately and is anticipating a 2012 release.

Using a motif of telling the alternate world tale through “secret diaries” of Lincoln. The novel reimagines the 16th President of the United States as a secret vampire killer after he discovers his mother was killed by a dose of vampire blood. The “new” history finds Lincoln discovering that Southern plantation owners aren’t using slaves for labor, but blood as they are actually evil creatures of the night. This causes Lincoln to become an Abolitionist and the true motives for the Civil War are born (sort of). And yes, no surprise, there is room for a sequel.

This news likely means a rumored sequel to “Wanted” won’t happen for quite some time. Universal Pictures had slowed development after original star Angelina Jolie made it clear she didn’t intend to return.

Who will play Lincoln remains to be seen, but considering Steven Spielberg’s own biopic on the country’s greatest President is in limbo, Liam Neeson wouldn’t be a bad choice. Who do you think should play Bekmambetov and Burton’s 19th Century hero?

