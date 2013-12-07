FOX reduces episode order for Seth McFarlane’s ‘Dads’

Fans have now have a few less chances to spend some quality time with Seth McFarlane’s “Dads.”

FOX has revealed that the back-nine order they gave the controversial freshman comedy in October will be trimmed by three episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move brings the series’ total first season order to 19 episodes. “Dads” stars Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi.

The network is reportedly re-examining its crowded midseason schedule (which also features “The Following,” “Rake” and “Enlisted”), as both “Dads” and second-year comedy “The Mindy Project” were recently shelved for midseason.

As a replacement for the two Tuesday shows, the network will move “Glee” back to its original slot of Tuesday at 8 p.m., beginning February 25.

Meanwhile, the low-rated “Dads” will continue airing through February 11, and might yet return later in the year after FOX re-evaluates the schedule.