FOX reduces episode order for Seth McFarlane’s ‘Dads’

#The Mindy Project #Seth MacFarlane
12.07.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Fans have now have a few less chances to spend some quality time with Seth McFarlane’s “Dads.” 

FOX has revealed that the back-nine order they gave the controversial freshman comedy in October will be trimmed by three episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move brings the series’ total first season order to 19 episodes. “Dads” stars Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi.

The network is reportedly re-examining its crowded midseason schedule (which also features “The Following,” “Rake” and “Enlisted”), as both “Dads” and second-year comedy “The Mindy Project” were recently shelved for midseason.

As a replacement for the two Tuesday shows, the network will move “Glee” back to its original slot of Tuesday at 8 p.m., beginning February 25.

Meanwhile, the low-rated “Dads” will continue airing through February 11, and might yet return later in the year after FOX re-evaluates the schedule.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Mindy Project#Seth MacFarlane
TAGSdadsGIOVANNI RIBISIseth greenSETH MACFARLANETHE MINDY PROJECT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP