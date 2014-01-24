Fox releases new quick-cut teaser for ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

(CBR) Director Bryan Singer is teasing a big “X-Men: Days of Future Past”-related reveal of some sort coming on Monday, Jan. 27 — but before then, the promotional team behind the 20th Century Fox film released a quick-cut teaser video on Instagram, briefly highlighting new footage.

Focusing more on the “First Class” generation of the cast, among those seen in the clip are the young Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Xavier (James McAvoy), along with a distinctly human-looking Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), a sinking Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) standing side-by-side with the older Magneto (Ian McKellen) — not to mention a quick shot of Warpath (Booboo Stewart) and Blink (Fan Bingbing). Opening May 23, 2014, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.