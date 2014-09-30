Fox remaking Tom Hanks' “Big” as an event series

Producers from “Enlisted” are behind the remake of the 1988 Penny Marshall-directed film that will explore “what it means to be an adult and what it means to be a kid – and how in today's world, those two things are more confused than ever.” The half-hour comedy is being billed as a limited event series.

“The View” calls out sponsor Walmart for insensitive Tracy Morgan seatbelt remarks

Said Whoopi Goldberg: “Walmart is one of our sponsors and sometimes, when we take issue with our sponsors, we always have to say, ‘hey we know you're our sponsor, we respect you, but this is an interesting story and that's why we're telling it.””

Piers Morgan lands a new job that will keep him in the U.S.

The former CNN host has been named U.S. Editor-at-Large for MailOnline.

Reese Witherspoon: I want to cameo on “Girls”

The actress made her “Girls” intentions known in an interview with Vogue.