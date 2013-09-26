FOX renews ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for Season 5

Days ahead of its fourth season premiere, “Bob’s Burgers” has been picked up for a fifth season on FOX.

FOX announced the 22-episode pickup on Thursday (September 26) afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s fourth season launch for “Bob’s Burgers.”

The acclaimed animated comedy was created by Loren Bouchard, with Jim Dauterive also serving as executive producer. FOX boasts that “Bob’s Burgers” was a Top 10 comedy last season in several young male demos and that the third season posted year-to-year gains of 10 percent, one of only two comedies that can claim that.

This past season also earned “Bob’s Burgers” its second Outstanding Animated Comedy Series Emmy nomination.

“‘Bob’s Burgers” is one of those rare finds that just continues to outdo itself, creatively,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “The show has become a key member of our Sunday Animation Domination family, and we’re looking forward to attracting new fans with another season.”

To date, “Bob’s Burgers” has aired 13, 9 and 23 episodes in its respective seasons.

In the fourth season premiere, titled “A River Runs Through Bob,” the family goes camping and Bob learns the dangers of eating undercooked fish. Sounds like a job for a talking toilet! [In this case, it isn’t a job for a talking toilet. But it should have been.]