FOX renews ‘Fringe’ for a third season

FOX has scooped “Fringe” off the bubble and ordered a third season of the quirky cult favorite.

Network sources confirm the renewal, first reported by EW.com, to HitFix.

After a first season boosted by comfortable time slots, FOX moved “Fringe” to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. where ratings have fallen off against tougher competition.

While “Fringe” has averaged roughly 7.6 million viewers and generally finished fourth in its time period (against originals), the drama saw an encouraging bump in its early 2010 airings before it began a scheduled hiatus at the beginning of February.

FOX got a glimpse at just how much “Fringe” has aided the network’s time period performance when the freshman drama “Past Life” bombed out after only two Thursday airings.

“Fringe,” which stars Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson and John Noble, returns to FOX on April 1 and will air its remaining seven spring episodes without repeats.