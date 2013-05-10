FOX renews ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘MasterChef’ and everything Gordon Ramsay touches

From the network that very briefly brought you “American Juniors” comes “Junior Masterchef,” plus much, much, much more Gordon Ramsay.

FOX announced on Friday (May 10) that it has reached a new multi-year agreement with network centerpiece Gordon Ramsay. Under the terms of the new deal, FOX has renewed “Hell’s Kitchen” for a 13th season and “MasterChef” for a fifth and sixth season.

The network also ordered the completely self-explanatory “Junior Masterchef,” bringing Ramsay’s FOX haul to five current shows, when you include “Hotel Hell” and “Kitchen Nightmares.”

FOX, it would seem, loves Gordon Ramsay.

“Gordon brings an incredible level of energy and passion to each of his series that our viewers absolutely love, so we are thrilled that he will continue building his brand here on FOX,” blurbs FOX Reality Guru Mike Darnell. “He”s a global superstar, and the success and longevity of his unprecedented five series on our network proves that America just can”t get enough of Gordon.”

The “Junior MasterChef” format has already been used in other countries and features kids between the ages of eight and 13 cooking for their lives. Well, they’re not actually cooking for their lives, but they’re cooking to win stuff.

“We have such great teams and partners on these shows, and I”m really excited we”re able to offer this new opportunity to young budding chefs across the country with ‘Junior MasterChef,'” states Ramsay. “Having my own children who love to cook, I know firsthand the skill and passion these kids can have at such a young age, and what they can do with it. It”s just extraordinary to watch them in action.”

The grown-up version of “MasterChef” premieres on FOX on Wednesday, May 22.