FOX renews ‘The X Factor’ for Season 3

While still not the “American Idol”-sized hit the network once hoped for, FOX has given a third season order to the solid fall performer “The X Factor.”

“I couldn’t be happier about ‘The X Factor’ already being renewed for another season,” blurbs judge and series creator Simon Cowell. “I am so proud of the show and the team who have made it this season. I want to thank our incredible sponsors for their support and creativity, and FOX for going out of their way to do everything they can to make this show a success. Most importantly, I have to personally thank our amazing fans for the support and enthusiasm they have given to ‘The X Factor.’ Our main commitment will always be to find great talent, and let’s not forget, we are now days away from our first live shows. The gloves are off! Expect fireworks!”

For the season, “The X Factor” has been a Top 15 show among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, as well as a Top 5 show among teens, with an average overall viewership of 10.6 million viewers. Despite the addition of high profile judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato, “The X Factor” has been down against last season, but it has still delivered FOX’s strongest ratings for this fall.

“This season, Simon and the producers of ‘The X Factor’ took an already strong show and made it absolutely fantastic. The format changes are working, the contestants are unbelievably talented, and Britney and Demi — alongside Simon and L.A — have brought an incredibly fun new chemistry to the judges” panel that our fans really love,” states FOX Reality Guru Mike Darnell. “We feel great about the show and I”m thrilled to bring it back next year for Season Three.”

After a bit of a programming fiasco last week caused by a baseball rain delay, “The X Factor” will take its second stab at unveiling the season’s Top 16 in an hour-long episode starting at 9:30 on Tuesday (October 23) night. The season’s first live show will be a two-and-a-half hour episode on Thursday, November 1, with a second oddly timed episode revealing the season’s finalists on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Those episodes will be the debuts for new hosts Khloe Kardashian Odom and Mario Lopez.

Want one last gushing statement about the renewal? OK!

“We”re absolutely thrilled that ‘The X Factor’ will be returning to FOX for a third hit season,” states Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming at FremantleMedia North America. “We”ve seen an incredible range of talent so far and we”re getting set for some truly blockbuster live shows this season that viewers will love. ‘The X Factor’ has really come into its own this year, finding its unique place and cementing its position as one of the leading talent shows in the entertainment landscape, as well as showing clear potential to build into a brand with true longevity. We”re looking forward to working with the fantastic teams at FOX and Syco, along with our sponsors, to build upon the show”s success.”