FOX renews ‘Touch,’ cancels ‘Alcatraz’

It’s been a busy night for the FOX network. In addition to picking up five new series for next season (including a new Mindy Kaling sitcom), multiple published reports (including this one from the Hollywood Reporter) say the network has also decided to renew “Touch” and cancel both “Alcatraz” and “The Finder.”
All three dramas arrived at FOX this season with impressive pedigrees, either in front of or behind the camera. “Touch” was Kiefer Sutherland’s first TV vehicle since the end of “24” and (a bit less impressively) producer Tim Kring’s first show since the end of “Heroes.” “Alcatraz” was J.J. Abrams’ latest sci-fi series, as well as a reunion with his former “Lost” star Jorge Garcia. And “The Finder” was spun off from an episode of “Bones” and shared executive producer Hart Hanson.
But all three struggled in the ratings to varying degrees, despite having solid lead-ins (“House” for “Alcatraz” and “American Idol” for both “The Finder” (for a while) and “Touch”).
With so many new shows picked up, and “Idol” and “The X Factor” claiming so much real estate in fall and spring, there wasn’t going to be room for all of FOX’s bubble dramas to return. In the end, the network apparently chose the star power and international appeal of Sutherland over their relationships with two producers whose other FOX shows (“Bones” and “Fringe”) had already been renewed for next season.
You may need to change the title Alan
Yup.
FOX cancels ‘Touch,’ renews ‘Alcatraz’
It should be the other way around.
I like the title better than the story.
Yup.
Alan,
i was excited for Alcatraz (mainly due to it’s cast and crew), and have to admit that it started very slow and clunky, but even though i usually watch it on a couple of day’s delay, by the end i was invested enough that i was looking forward to a better second season (plus it ended on quite a cliffhanger, and more Q’s than A’s). So im sorry for the news, a couple of questions:
1-I know is pretty early but do you or Dan see any possibility it can have a new life somewhere else or on a different format?
2- Can you do a post morten on the series, if you catch up on it, i would love to hear your opinion on it as a (interrupted) whole.
Darn. I was hoping it’d be the other way around but their decision makes sense. I actually didn’t get to see Alcatraz yet but was planning on catching up over summer. but I thought Touch was awful.
Oh well, I still get my Fringe! so I’m happy.
RE: Alcatraz.
That’s why I don’t invest time in these high concept, hyped up shows. I’d rather wait a season and see if it pans out rather than watch and be left hanging.
(Of course by doing this I probably ensured its cancellation so I apologize for that.)
I liked the Finder and Alcatraz but think Touch is horrible. And as much as I like Bad Robot and really did like Alcatraz, I think the Finder was a great show for Fox and better than Alcatraz too.
I liked “The Finder” too. I hoped to see more of this show.
Alcatraz and Touch did not live up to their hype. Alcatraz had a string of boring episodes, then an odd interesting episode. It got better towards the end. Touch is alright, nothing special.
After some time, FOX gave up on Finder while trying to do it’s best to boost Touch. Alcatraz just wasn’t interesting to hold up.
Did Fox not see how the second season of Heroes turned out?
Did FOX not see how the first season of Touch is turning out?
Yeah, I watched Alcatraz and Finder and never watched Touch. Figures.
I am really dissapointed that The Finder was cancelled. It had soem great quirky characters and a sense of humor that you rarely see in hour shows, not on USA. I think it was a show that had the potential to grow. I guess it was more like White Collar or Burn Notice then anything FOX would typically air.
I really looked forward to seeing alcatraz each week. It was well written, well acted and by far the most creative concept for a series in a very long time. It is a shame that it was not given a better time slot and/or more time to develop a following. I will miss it.
It is a shame that when an original concet is not rewarded with more support and opportunity to succeed from it’s network. Alcatraz was a well written and acted series. I perwsonally will miss it and it’s cast from my weekly down time schedule. Janice e. Keegan
Damn, it still says that Alcatraz is renewed, in the Facebook sidebar thingy. I was hoping the original news got reversed. :(