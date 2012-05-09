FOX renews ‘Touch,’ cancels ‘Alcatraz’

It’s been a busy night for the FOX network. In addition to picking up five new series for next season (including a new Mindy Kaling sitcom), multiple published reports (including this one from the Hollywood Reporter) say the network has also decided to renew “Touch” and cancel both “Alcatraz” and “The Finder.”

All three dramas arrived at FOX this season with impressive pedigrees, either in front of or behind the camera. “Touch” was Kiefer Sutherland’s first TV vehicle since the end of “24” and (a bit less impressively) producer Tim Kring’s first show since the end of “Heroes.” “Alcatraz” was J.J. Abrams’ latest sci-fi series, as well as a reunion with his former “Lost” star Jorge Garcia. And “The Finder” was spun off from an episode of “Bones” and shared executive producer Hart Hanson.

But all three struggled in the ratings to varying degrees, despite having solid lead-ins (“House” for “Alcatraz” and “American Idol” for both “The Finder” (for a while) and “Touch”).

With so many new shows picked up, and “Idol” and “The X Factor” claiming so much real estate in fall and spring, there wasn’t going to be room for all of FOX’s bubble dramas to return. In the end, the network apparently chose the star power and international appeal of Sutherland over their relationships with two producers whose other FOX shows (“Bones” and “Fringe”) had already been renewed for next season.