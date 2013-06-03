Fox Searchlight acquires Jude Law’s ‘Dom Hemingway’

#Emilia Clarke
06.03.13 5 years ago

Fox Searchlight Pictures has announced that they have picked up the North American rights to black comedy “Dom Hemingway.” The film is written and directed by Richard Shepard and stars Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demian Bechir, and Emilia Clarke.

Law stars as the title character, a safecracker who, according to the synopsis, following a prison stint “sets off with his partner in crime Dickie (Richard E. Grant) looking to collect what he’s owed for keeping his mouth shut and protecting his boss Mr. Fontaine (Demian Bechir). After a near death experience, Dom tries to re-connect with his estranged daughter (Emilia Clarke), but is soon drawn back into the only world he knows, looking to settle the ultimate debt.”

Shepard’s numerous credits include executive producing the recently cancelled CBS drama “Golden Boy,” and writing and directing 2005’s “The Matador” with Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear. Jeremy Thomas (“The Last Emperor,” “Kon-Tiki”) produced “Hemingway.”

Fox Searchlight expects to release the film in 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emilia Clarke
TAGSDOM HEMINGWAYEMILIA CLARKEFOX SEARCHLIGHTRICHARD SHEPARD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP