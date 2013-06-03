Fox Searchlight acquires Jude Law’s ‘Dom Hemingway’

Fox Searchlight Pictures has announced that they have picked up the North American rights to black comedy “Dom Hemingway.” The film is written and directed by Richard Shepard and stars Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demian Bechir, and Emilia Clarke.

Law stars as the title character, a safecracker who, according to the synopsis, following a prison stint “sets off with his partner in crime Dickie (Richard E. Grant) looking to collect what he’s owed for keeping his mouth shut and protecting his boss Mr. Fontaine (Demian Bechir). After a near death experience, Dom tries to re-connect with his estranged daughter (Emilia Clarke), but is soon drawn back into the only world he knows, looking to settle the ultimate debt.”

Shepard’s numerous credits include executive producing the recently cancelled CBS drama “Golden Boy,” and writing and directing 2005’s “The Matador” with Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear. Jeremy Thomas (“The Last Emperor,” “Kon-Tiki”) produced “Hemingway.”

Fox Searchlight expects to release the film in 2014.