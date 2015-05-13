Fox Searchlight nabs Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘Youth’ with Michael Caine in prime lead role

We mentioned in our Cannes/Oscar preview that Fox Searchlight was circling Paolo Sorrentino's competition play “Youth.” Well, they closed the deal. Last year's Best Picture victor adds the film to an eclectic slate that already includes Sundance hits “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “Brooklyn” as well as Jean-Marc Vallée's “Demolition” and Luca Guadagnino's “A Bigger Splash.”
Sorrentino's “The Great Beauty” won the foreign language Oscar two years ago. “As a movie lover, I have always appreciated Fox Searchlight's choices, which have given us the opportunity to see beautiful and unforgettable film,” he said. “This time, as the auteur, I am honored with the faith they have placed in me and the film.”
Searchlight co-chairs Nancy Utley and Steven Gilula said jointly that the new film “projects an extraordinary wisdom and grace. Anchored by Michael Caine's emotionally riveting performance and buoyed by an exceptional supporting cast, 'Youth' is, simply put, a film about life and living told in the most cinematic of terms.”
I'm sure it will be a visual feast, but Caine will be the big story here. He has a pair of Oscars to his name already, both in the Best Supporting Actor category. Will the “let's get him a lead trophy” gong resonate? It might. Harvey Keitel, Rachel Weisz, Jane Fonda and Paul Dano also star.
But more on the film, and how it may or may not fit into the film awards landscape, in due time. For now, check out an international sales trailer for the film below.
More from Cannes as it happens.
I am thrilled to see a collaboration between Michael Caine and director Paolo Sorrentino.
We’ll prepare for another round of think pieces about how this is the best year for leading actors.
Every time we have a strong competitive showing in Best Actor leading up to nomination morning. We find out the Academy likes at least two lame ducks that bring the whole thing down a bit. And who is usually left out are the ones people most wanted to win.
I believe the Academy is reluctant to give someone a lead acting win with two previous wins in the supporting category. I feel that blocked De Niro from winning his third for Silver Linings.
Streep, Nicholson, and Bergman each have two lead trophies and one supporting. Of course we all now this could change but I suspect in the meantime it won’t.
I quite liked The Great Beauty and this looks really promising. Keitel and Caine is a pretty charming pairing.