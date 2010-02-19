FOX sentences ‘Past Life’ to death

It took only three airings for FOX’s “Past Life” to move past life and into series death.

FOX has pulled the freshman paranormal procedural from its schedule effective immediately, replacing “Past Life” with new episodes of “Kitchen Nightmares” until March 18, when “Fringe” repeats will take over until “Fringe” originals are back on April 1.

The move to pull the critically maligned series came just hours after Fast National Nielsen ratings for the drama’s second episode showed an audience of under 3.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. While the Olympics obviously played some role in those numbers, the “Past Life” time period premiere last Thursday drew only 5.3 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating.

“Past Life,” which starred Nicholas Bishop and Kelli Giddish as investigators using regression therapy to uncover mysteries, still has four remaining episodes and FOX still intends to air those hours “at a later date.” Whether they’ll run in July or on Friday nights or some place even more obscure remains to be seen.