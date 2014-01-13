FOX set ’24’ return, ‘Gang Related’ and ‘Surviving Jack’ premieres

I’m tired of typing “Jack’s back” when it comes to the return of “24,” but at least now we know when Jack is actually coming back.

As part of its Television Critics Association press tour appearance on Monday (January 13) morning, FOX announced spring premieres for the comedy “Surviving Jack,” the action-drama “Gang Related” and, of course, the event series “24: Live Another Day.”

Up first is “Surviving Jack,” which is based on Justin Halpern’s book “I Suck at Girls” and features Christopher Meloni, Connor Buckley, Rachael Harris and Claudia Lee in a ’90s coming-of-age comedy. FOX previously announced that “Surviving Jack” would get a post-“Idol” slot and the 8:30 premiere will come on Thursday, March 27, following — get this — a half-hour “Idol” results show. [Yes, we’ll believe that FOX is doing half-hour “Idol” results shows at the exact moment that an “Idol” results show ends at the half-hour. No sooner.]

The return of the London-set “24” return will be Monday, May 5 with a two-hour premiere. The following week, on May 12, “24” will settle into its familiar Monday 9 p.m. home. We reported earlier today that Yvonne Strahovski will join a “Live Another Day” cast led by Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub and series newcomers including Judy Davis and Michael Wincott.

The last of FOX’s announced premieres is “Gang Related,” from “Fast Five” scribe Chris Morgan. The drama will get a boost from the first part of the “American Idol” finale on Tuesday, May 20. The diverse cast of familiar faces includes Terry O’Quinn, RZA, Sung Kang, Jay Hernandez, Cliff Curtis and Ramon Rodriguez. [Yes, that means that the “American Idol” finale will be on the 20th and 21st of May, which was probably anticipatable.]

FOX still has a few question marks remaining, as the network looks to the end of spring and into summer.

The first, I suppose, relates to “Gang Related,” which will have its premiere after FOX has already had its upfront presentation and announced its 2014-2015 schedule to advertisers. Presumably it could still get brought back at a similar time next year, should it find an audience.

FOX still hasn’t announced plans for the shortened run of the comedy “Us & Them,” though that’s probably looking at a “Goodwin Games”-style burn-off.

And what of specific premiere plans for event series “Wayward Pines” and “Gracepoint” (the American “Broadchurch”)? Stay tuned!