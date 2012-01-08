FOX sets full ‘American Idol’ 2012 schedule

Over its 10 seasons, “American Idol” fans have learned which part of the process they enjoy most, whether it’s the freakshow auditions, the early rounds of live shows or climactic talent showcases at the Top 4 or Top 5.
With that in mind, FOX has announced the full schedule for the 2012 “American Idol” season so that you can plan your spring accordingly.
As was previously revealed, the “American Idol” season will kick off with audition episodes on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19. The season will also get a boost from a special Sunday, January 22 episode airing after the NFC Championship Game.
Audition episodes will continue on Jan. 24, Jan. 26, Feb. 1, Feb. 2 and Feb. 8.
Whew. That’s a lot of auditions.
Viewers will then be treated to three Hollywood Rounds episodes on Feb. 9, 15 and 16.
In a new twist, the Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 episodes are described as Performance Challenge episodes, with the semifinal announcement coming during the Feb. 23 show.
The semifinals will be reduced to a lone week. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the show’s 400th episode, the first group of semifinalists will perform. A second group will perform the following night. And on March 1, America’s vote and judges’ wild cards will yield your “American Idol” finalists.
And yes, that means that March 7 and March 8 will be the “Idol” season’s first regular Wednesday and Thursday performance episodes.
Tyler??? and J-lo is a no-no!!!! Ryan can't do the show by him self! Randy don't have Simmon to back him up… this is sooooo sad!
So does anyone know when and where the Texas auditions are in 2012?.
Love American idol and the judges. My #1 is J-L
I can't wait til they come to Columbus ,Ohio so we can show them what the rest of Ohio got to offer.
i saw a lot of really good talent during the auditioning process and i am glad i wasnt behind the table deciding who goes and who doesnt… i am looking forward to seeing what Wolf can do.
Wow they eliminated Lauren Grey. What are they thinking? I was an advid watcher. But after that I turned off the TV. If that's the kind of choices they are going to make, they are just wasting my time.
I can't believe it either, she was the one!!!!
Only one week for the semi-finals???? …. If so, does this mean we go from 24 (or 25) all the way down to just 12 in one week of voting???? …. That would be a very bogus format. There were too many audition shows that kept showing the same people. That Hee-Jun Han guy in particular, who got way too much camera time. The format which goes 24 to 20 to 16 and then to 12 is the right way to do it.
I agree, I don't like the way semi finals were this year. They sucked going from 25 to 13. If that's what they were going to do why not just start with only 13 instead of picking a top 25. So disappointing.
I love American idol but can they please stick to a consistent weekly schedule. And enough with the extras…lets get to the good stuff…the competition, less the drama.
I love American idol but can they please stop all the extra drama and cut to the competition…and stick to a consistent viewing schedule?
