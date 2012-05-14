FOX sets its 2012-13 schedule

FOX announced the fall portion of its 2012-2013 schedule on Monday (May 14) morning, ushering in its post-“House” era with a new drama on Monday, a full Tuesday comedy block and the move of “Touch” and “Glee.”

For the second straight year, FOX will be anchoring its fall with “The X Factor” mirroring its “American Idol” spring, giving the singing competition show two hours of primetime on Wednesdays and an hour on Thursdays, a piece of blocking that helps explain how FOX is able to go into the new season with only five new shows slated for the season, an impressive level of consistency.

Perhaps FOX’s biggest void is on Monday where “House” will be completing its Emmy-winning run next week. “Bones” will continue in the 8 p.m. slot it took over this spring and will lead into one of FOX’s two new dramas, “The Mob Doctor,” which stars Jordana Spiro and Zach Gilford.

FOX has also set perhaps its most anticipated new drama for Monday, but the Kevin Bacon/James Purefoy serial killer drama “The Following,” from Kevin Williamson, will be held back til midseason.

Tuesday will be two full hours of comedy, which FOX tried out this spring to variable success. “Raising Hope” will open the night and lead into “Ben and Kate,” which stars Dakota Johnson and Oscar winner Nat Faxon. “New Girl” will remain on Tuesdays at 9, making a fairly logical lead-in for the new Mindy Kaling comedy “The Mindy Project.” [Note that FOX doesn’t call “The Mindy Project” a temporary title, so get used to it.]

Wednesdays and the first hour of Thursdays will be occupied by “The X Factor,” which is expected to add Britney Spears and, possibly, Demi Lovato as judges. On Thursday, “Glee” will move into the 9 p.m. slot.

“Touch,” which premiered this spring to only so-so ratings, will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. and will lead into what has already been announced as the 13-episode final season of “Fringe.” FOX notes that “Hell’s Kitchen” will join Friday at midseason.

And that leaves Sunday’s Animation Domination entirely intact, with “The Cleveland Show” at 7:30 leading into “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “American Dad.”

“With first-year culture-driving hits like ‘New Girl’ and ‘The X Factor’ and strong returning tentpoles like ‘American Idol’ and ‘Glee,’ we were laser focused on our development and it has really paid off,” blurbs FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “I have no doubt that our two genre-defying new dramas, our new FOX Sports Saturdays, and our three new distinctive, sharp and upscale comedies — all fronted by incredible talent — can propel FOX to even greater success.”