FOX sets summer schedule for ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and more

If you like dancing and Gordon Ramsay, FOX is offering up what may be your favorite summer ever.

On Wednesday (March 28), FOX announced its summer premiere schedule, which includes two weekly hours of “So You Think You Can Dance” and four weekly hours of Gordon Ramsay-based programming stretched over three shows.

Up first on FOX’s summer premiere slate is “So You Think You Can Dance,” which launches its ninth season on Thursday, May 24 with a two-hour episode, before moving into its regular Wednesday 8 p.m. slot on May 30. Although it was very widely reported that “SYTYCD” will be doing away with Thursday results episodes, FOX only teases that additional scheduling information will be announced in the future.

On Tuesday, May 29, “Hell’s Kitchen” kicks off its latest installment at 8 p.m. followed by the third season premiere of “Masterchef.” The following Monday, June 4, “Hell’s Kitchen” will also take over the Monday 9 p.m. hour, as it airs twice weekly.

Can’t get enough Gordon Ramsay? “Hotel Hell” — think “Kitchen Nightmares” only with hotels — will premiere on Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. The new series, which FOX had previously announced for Fridays in the spring, will take its place as part of what becomes a two-night Gordon Ramsay block to start the summer weeks.

FOX says more summer premiere dates are still to come.