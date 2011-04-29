FOX shelves weather-themed Seth MacFarlane crossover

Seth MacFarlane has rarely shied from controversial topics or from poking fun at things other people might find insensitive. FOX, on the other hand, has a threshold.
In light of the weather events that raged across the American South this week, leaving a swath of destruction and hundreds of casualties in their wake, FOX has quietly shelved this Sunday’s (May 1) three-episode “American Dad”/”The Cleveland Show”/”Family Guy” crossover.
The Animation Domination crossover, which had been promoted as unprecedented early this week, was set against the backdrop of a hurricane hitting Stoolbend, Quahog and Langley Falls.
For reasons entirely self-evident, FOX has decided that this may not have been the most appropriate weekend to showcase storm-set comedy.
A trio of repeats are now slated in place of the crossover. It’s hard to imagine FOX shelving the three original episodes permanently, but as of now, no official rescheduling has occurred.
This is dumb I live in the affected area and I know that I could do with some humor right now as could alot of people.
There will still be three other episodes airing, without weather-related jokes, that you can watch.
P.S. There is no such word as “alot.”
i like to hear that (obviously NOT the part about being affected directly about the storm, that breaks my heart and Im sorry for you and yours, truly)…but you arent the type of person FOX would have to deal with. Its the brainless, sexless trolls who have nothing better to do than complain about a tv program… Stay strong, hope you guys are okay and keep laughing..
Reminds me of when Fox was scheduled to run Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001. In light of the events of the prior Tuesday, they aired Mrs. Doubtfire instead. They also cancelled their broadcast premiere of the X-Files movie that Friday.
Also reminds me of when ABC premiered “Invasion” in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. They had the guts to air the show anyway, though the story was set during a devastating hurricane, but aired it with a disclaimer to warn sensitive viewers.
Sensitive viewers? Sensitive viewers ?? If you’re that sensitive, then maybe you shouldn’t get out of bed. For Pete’s sake!
Swath of destruction, self evident. I miss editors.
Me too. Also: writers who can write.
Anon – Fixed and fixed. Thanks. And I also miss editors.
Megalodon – Oh well.
-Daniel
That is stupid hurricane is not the tornados… Pbhhht!!! We will not watch reruns… will fox not run a diareha episode because maybe congress woman giffords might poop during the space shuttle launch also..
Then watch something else. Also what did Giffords ever do to you?
Giffords gave me a toothy blowjob one time, that’s what she did to me. Lighten the hell up Blain, nice name by the way. LOL I would punch my mom in the throat if she named me that. -Duh….Joking!
Either of you two heard of a “Dicshernerry?”
I think it’s good that they’re postponing the episodes. I’m from AL and I live not far from some of the destruction. I do agree that people need a laugh right now, but I think there are better ways for people to get that laugh.
No offense, don’t be a puss. Its nature, oh well. I live in ny, we got attacked by assholes! Maybe you guys should watch bill paxton and helen hunt in twister…that should give you a laugh.
Migilicuty, have you ever been in such a disaster as this? If you haven’t, then sit the fuck down and shitthe fuck up. Like JDW, I am from AL, but I am FROM the affected area. I was one of those who had family in another state to retreat to. Others were not that lucky. I read a report today of a town of 1000 that hasthree houses and one church still standing. That’s it. You say you’re from New York, but is that the city or state? If you really felt you were attacked in 9/11, you wouldn’t make light of it like you did. And the Twister comment, that just proves you’re a troll. Your minor inconvenience of not getting to watch three tasteless and unoriginal episodesof three tasteless and unoriginal (but for some reason considered brilliant by the brainless masses), is nothing compared to the loss that people have experienced. This move was made out of a sense of taste and decency.
The problem comes in with the fact people aren’t even willing to push a button. If I see something I don’t agree with or something that bothers me on television I change the stupid channel. We can talk all day about how they should be sensitive, how they shouldn’t have to be sensitive because it’s hurtful to those affected. But it doesn’t change the fact of personal choice and responsibility. I would never demand a network not show something that was produced months prior to my particular situation just because I was affected. If you are, no one’s making you watch.
Reno – Nobody “demanded” anything. FOX decided for one week to have a little sensitivity. Nobody’s going to lose these episodes. They’ll eventually play. Just for one week, FOX decided, “Hey, maybe THIS week isn’t the right week to show this.” And “corporate responsibility” and “personal responsibility” aren’t the same thing anyway. But this has nothing to do with anybody protesting or anything like that.
I’m confused by the hostility.
Or maybe I’m not…
-Daniel
guess i’ll watch Twister instead
My problem with this is that Fox isn’t doing it out “sensitivity”, they’re just covering their asses. Look, I get it, watching fiction about a disaster after you’ve been through a disaster can be hard. I can appreciate sensitivity (maybe a disclaimer at the beginning of the show, message of understanding). But this is just corporate cowardice.
FOX is loaded with a bunch of pussys
more like right wing nut jobs, but its the same difference.
soooo, because there is a storm in this cartoon..and there was a storm in real life..it got canceled??? That stinks worse then the poo on my balls.
Not canceled, delayed. And the ” real life” did kill over 300 people so it’s not just some everyday storm.
This reminds me of when the broadcast premier of “Foul Play” was postponed because the Pope was shot earlier in the week. If someone is “sensitive” to the point that a television program MIGHT put them in an early grave, then they need to CHANGE THE CHANNEL, or TURN THE TELEVISION OFF!!!! Or possibly just take a handful of pills and a bottle of vodka and be done with it. Under NO circumstances should the rest of the country be affected by this. Fans all over the nation were waiting for this 90 minute 3 show crossover, and now it’s been postponed. They are now quite annoyed. Of course it doesn’t affect me, as I don’t watch those 3 shows. But I understand their pain. I shall never listen to people complain about hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, fires, or any other destruction again without asking them, “…and how do you think this should affect MY television viewing? Will I be able to watch Jeopardy this week… or is that crossing the line?”.
Charles – You know TV networks have millions of dollars riding on new programming, right? Whether that’s “Foul Play” or a 90-minute animation domination crossover? And you’re saying “Turn the channel if it makes you uncomfortable.” Well, that’s easy for you to say. You’re just a viewer who wants free programming. But a network says, “But if those viewers change the channel, we lose MONEY. Why would we want to air something where even the FANS are telling viewers to change the channel?”
So every one of you who thinks that you’re proving *your* point by arguing “personal responsibility” and other nonsense and saying that if people feel this is the wrong weekend for a cartoon about a storm they can change the channel, you’re only making FOX’s point more clearly.
The episodes will air. They just won’t air the weekend following storms that killed hundreds of Americans.
-Daniel
I think Fox is covering their asses, but I don’t blame them for it. Yes, it is easy to change a channel. These storms have killed hundreds of Americans and it’s just something that should be postponed for a little while. Now if Fox and Mcfarlane decide to indefinitely shelf the episodes and ask consumers to pay for 3 episodes on 1 DVD for 29.99, that’s when I get upset.
Here’s a thought. They should air the episodes and if some viewers feel extremely uneasy, they can simply change the channel. It’s really horrible that these tragic events have happened, but the viewers should be able to choose on their own what they want to see.
Cheri – You’re very cavalier about personal responsibility when you want to watch free TV and people changing the channel during May Sweeps doesn’t cost you a penny.
I don’t know why I keep fighting with people who don’t understand either “decency” or “capitalism.” You’d think *one* of those arguments would make sense….
-Daniel
Perhaps instead of PRETENDING to care – while actually just conditioning the willing masses to become whiny, self-absorbed individualists – FOX could air the episodes, PROMOTE them even more, and donate all ADVERTISING profits for these couple hours of TV to the cause of helping those devastated by natural disaster.
BREWS13.14 – Hmmm… The whiny, self-absorbed individualists are the people who care about hundreds of dead people (and billions in destruction) in the American South and not the grown-ups pissed off that FOX is *delaying* (not canceling) the airing of three CARTOONS?
I’m done following the comments on this thread.
-Daniel
“So brash, so bold, so Fox”. I can see they were going for irony.
Goodness. Look at how sensitive we’ve become. We’re like little children now.
Jimmy – I know, right! Imagine what real men like John Wayne would think about watching a bunch of adults whine and cry about a temporary postponement of a couple cartoons. It’s truly amazing how sensitive people get because they have to wait an extra week to see new adventures of a talking dog and a talking baby.
Oh, wait. That’s *not* what you meant?
-Daniel
Disclaimer: Please do not read the following if you are sensitive to insensitive humor.
Didn’t the people who would be most offended by this programming get their TVs blown away in the storm?
“For reasons entirely self-evident”
Get a competent editor to proof-read your articles please.