FOX shifts ‘Bones’ to Mondays, moves ‘Touch’ to Thursdays

FOX staged a late-spring scheduling shuffle on Monday (Feb. 27), shaking up the homes for long-running hit “Bones” and new drama hopeful “Touch.”
Less than a month away from what was scheduled to be a March 19 premiere (following a January sneak of its pilot), the Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch” has been shifted to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. starting on March 22. That gives “Touch” the benefit of a spring run following “American Idol,” though it eliminates the anticipated reunion between Sutherland and his old “24” time period on Mondays. Hopefully the 9 p.m. hour won’t be too disappointed.
As a result of that move, “Bones” will shift from Thursdays at 9 p.m. to Mondays at 8 p.m. starting on Monday, April 2. That will, in turn, send “House” to Mondays at 9 p.m. for its final string of episodes leading up to the series finale on Monday, May 21, which will include a retrospective look-back in the 8 p.m. hour.
Also noteworthy: “The Finder” has its spring finale on Thursday, March 8, but FOX promises that additional new episodes will air later in the season. “Alcatraz” is having its two-hour finale moved to Monday, March 26. And, finally, FOX has scheduled a 25th Anniversary Special for Sunday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
FOX still has a few more scheduling tweaks to do thanks to the February 27 preemption of much of its lineup due to the Daytona 500. That juggling will occur soon.
Write a comment…This doesn’t really surprise me. With the announcement of House’s ending, Bones seemed to be a natural show to put in that Monday 8:00 timeslot. Presumably in the fall, if Touch does well, they’ll slot it in at 9:00 and debut something new on Thursdays after the X-Factor.
Is Alcatraz doing well? Will it return next year?
I am really starting to get into that show. Fringe is also rebounding creatively for me as well.
Alcatraz needs to get more consistent, but I feel it has been one of the few decent network dramas this year.
Nothing spectacular, and wholly by the books (to a fault), but it’s a solid show.
Sam Neill is – wonky accent aside – going above and beyond what the writers are giving him, and Jorge Garcia is doing mildly amusing Jorge Garcia things, but the lead actress needs to be given some flavor.
All in all it sort of reminds me of Fringe circa season 1, so I hope FOX gives it some time to grow.
Seems like a smart decision. After a fairly mediocre television season as far as new dramas go, Fox could use a hit in that category. Give Touch your best timeslot and hope that it can become that.
I assume at least one of the set of formerly double-stacked Alcatraz eps will be as such because of this.
I was looking forward to watching Touch but it will now come on same time as Person of Interest and I have no plans of abandoning that show. Sorry Touch.
What’s going on with Terra Nova? Weren’t we supposed to find out if it’s renewed by now because of the show’s long post-production schedule?