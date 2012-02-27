FOX shifts ‘Bones’ to Mondays, moves ‘Touch’ to Thursdays

FOX staged a late-spring scheduling shuffle on Monday (Feb. 27), shaking up the homes for long-running hit “Bones” and new drama hopeful “Touch.”

Less than a month away from what was scheduled to be a March 19 premiere (following a January sneak of its pilot), the Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch” has been shifted to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. starting on March 22. That gives “Touch” the benefit of a spring run following “American Idol,” though it eliminates the anticipated reunion between Sutherland and his old “24” time period on Mondays. Hopefully the 9 p.m. hour won’t be too disappointed.

As a result of that move, “Bones” will shift from Thursdays at 9 p.m. to Mondays at 8 p.m. starting on Monday, April 2. That will, in turn, send “House” to Mondays at 9 p.m. for its final string of episodes leading up to the series finale on Monday, May 21, which will include a retrospective look-back in the 8 p.m. hour.

Also noteworthy: “The Finder” has its spring finale on Thursday, March 8, but FOX promises that additional new episodes will air later in the season. “Alcatraz” is having its two-hour finale moved to Monday, March 26. And, finally, FOX has scheduled a 25th Anniversary Special for Sunday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FOX still has a few more scheduling tweaks to do thanks to the February 27 preemption of much of its lineup due to the Daytona 500. That juggling will occur soon.